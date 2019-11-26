COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

These are the diary entries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek with the Lilly clan after the family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. In this edition, the family prepares for Thanksgiving Dinner, it’s very cold in the Gales Creek Valley, and Esther sees the feature film debut of Spencer Tracy and Humphrey Bogart.

Esther Lilly Hundley

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Mon Nov 24 - A clear cold morning, biggest frost. Did our usual work. Dick went home about 7:30, had to go early to open up pool hall, he brought me a big box of tin foil. Gladie painted 2 pictures. Grandpa H. came over. I made 10 crazy patch quilt blocks. Gladie went riding up to foot of summit.

Tue Nov 25 - Clear & cold. I put out a wash & did general work. Gladie & I went to town after noon. I ordered 6 breakfast chairs at Claude Smith’s Furniture Store. Ted & Thelma came down from Kendall’s at Yamhill to stay a few days. Troy & Vera came over after supper, stayed till 9.

Wed Nov 26 - Clear & cold. I made a orange sponge cake and killed 2 ducks & a lot of other work. Billie & Rife came over to get Bill’s duck. We all slept some in p.m. After supper, Ted & Thelma, Gladie & I went over to school for a pie social, got home at 9:15.

Thur Nov 27 - Cloudy & sunshine. Thanksgiving Day. I made 2 mince pies & other cooking. Billie came down to get some cream. They ate dinner with Rife & Irene. Just Charley, Ted & Thelma, Gladie & I here for dinner. Had a nice dinner, 2 ducks roasted & all to go with it. Afternoon, we went to the matinee in F.G. “Up The River”. Got home at 4:30. Gladie & I road in rumble seat. Gladie went riding after supper, someplace.

Fri Nov 28 - Cloudy all day. I washed for Ted & Thelma, made an outing gown for Gladie & did other work. Slept some after noon. Ted & Troy dug their potatoes. Thelma went over to Vera’s in p.m. Troy & Vera went to Tillamook for Thanksgiving.

Sat Nov 29 - Cloudy & foggy, cleared away & was nice by noon. We did our usual Sat. work. After noon Gladie, Thelma & I went to F.G., got back 3:30. After supper, Ted & Thelma went up to Kendall’s. Thelma was going to stay till she goes to the hospital.

Sun Nov 30 - Clear & cold, a big freeze. I made a sponge cake real early & killed a chicken. Troy came over awhile. Arthur Clarke came about 11:15, stayed for dinner first time, left about 2. Gladie went for a ride, some place, all afternoon, got back after 9. Billie & Elsie came about 4, stayed for lunch & till 8 o’clock. Ted came back from Yamhill.