Law enforcement agencies are gearing up for the beginning of a high visibility enforcement patrol on Thanksgiving Weekend in an effort to deter impaired driving on a historically lethal holiday weekend.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy. Photo: WCSO

The patrols are scheduled throughout the holiday season, starting Thanksgiving Weekend and extending to New Year's Day in 2020, with participation from three partner agencies, including the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and Oregon STate Sheriff's Association (OSSA).

The year 2017 saw 10,874 people killed in vehicle crashes nationwide where the driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over the legal limit of .08, according to statistics kept by the NHTSA.

In December 2017, 885 people were killed in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver in the U.S.

"On average, driving under the influence arrest costs $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and repairs, and more," read a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"This holiday season, deputies are asking the public to do their part in keeping our roadways safe by always planning a sober ride home before the festivities begin."