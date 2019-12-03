Esther Lilly Hundley
Cast of characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Mon Dec 1 - Cloudy misty. Did our usual morning work, then I made Baby Ronnie’s 2 nities, one for Gladie to embroider & give to him, in pink with blue ribbon & one for me to give him in pink with teddie bears & digs on it, trimmed in blue ribbon buttoned up front. Ted & Troy got out 150 Xmas trees in fore noon for Charley Wahl they made $7.50 at it. Ted stayed all nite at Troys.
Tue Dec 2 - Rain. Rain. I made light bread, washed my hair by seven o’clock. Gladie washed her hair also. Ted ate dinner at Troy’s. I fixed 2 of Gladie’s dresses longer. Billie & Elsie came in p.m., stayed till after supper. Bill went to town in p.m. Ted stayed here all nite.
Wed Dec 3 - Cloudy. I put out a wash & we churned. Afternoon Gladie set out 5 traps. I put my heavy quilt together with outing flannel got from Sears Roebuck today, then fixed a dress over some. Ted went to Yamhill to Kendall’s. The Raleigh Man came.
Thur Dec 4 - Cloudy. The clock stopped in nite & we got up at 4:45 had breakfast at 5:30. I sewed on quilt blocks. Gladie made a little dog statue for Elsie & painted on a punk knot for Troy & Vera. Gladie went riding some place after supper. Troy came over awhile.
Fri Dec 5 - Cloudy. We did our ironing early. Gladie went to her traps. Billie & Elsie came a few minutes had been to the store. Baby Ronnie is 2 months old today. Ted came down from Kendall’s, stayed all nite at Troy’s. Chas went to F.G. in p.m.
Sat Dec 6 - A nice day. We did our usual work. Ted & Troy dug up filbert trees for Thornburg. Gladie & I went to town in afternoon, sent an order to Sears Roebuck. We went on to Hillsboro for awhile, saw Maggie & Bert also Adeline. Ted went back up to Kendall’s at Yamhill.
Sun Dec 7 - A nice day, a big frost. I made cream pies & one black berry pie. Killed a chicken for dinner. Billie & Elsie & Baby came about one o’clock, they ate a little lunch. Evelyn W. & Retha Mc. came, stayed till after 3. Billie & Elsie & I went down to Maggie’s at Shefflin but they were not home, so we went on to Grandma’s, stayed till about 7:15, came by Hillsboro. Bill got a new tire cover at pool hall. We got home at 8:30. Gladie went riding some place. Ted came back from Kendall’s, stayed all nite at Troy’s.