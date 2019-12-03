COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

These are the diary entries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek with the Lilly clan after the family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. In this edition, Christmas work is in full season with 150 Christmas trees, Baby Ronnie turns two months old, and more.

Esther Lilly Hundley

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Mon Dec 1 - Cloudy misty. Did our usual morning work, then I made Baby Ronnie’s 2 nities, one for Gladie to embroider & give to him, in pink with blue ribbon & one for me to give him in pink with teddie bears & digs on it, trimmed in blue ribbon buttoned up front. Ted & Troy got out 150 Xmas trees in fore noon for Charley Wahl they made $7.50 at it. Ted stayed all nite at Troys.

Tue Dec 2 - Rain. Rain. I made light bread, washed my hair by seven o’clock. Gladie washed her hair also. Ted ate dinner at Troy’s. I fixed 2 of Gladie’s dresses longer. Billie & Elsie came in p.m., stayed till after supper. Bill went to town in p.m. Ted stayed here all nite.

Wed Dec 3 - Cloudy. I put out a wash & we churned. Afternoon Gladie set out 5 traps. I put my heavy quilt together with outing flannel got from Sears Roebuck today, then fixed a dress over some. Ted went to Yamhill to Kendall’s. The Raleigh Man came.

Thur Dec 4 - Cloudy. The clock stopped in nite & we got up at 4:45 had breakfast at 5:30. I sewed on quilt blocks. Gladie made a little dog statue for Elsie & painted on a punk knot for Troy & Vera. Gladie went riding some place after supper. Troy came over awhile.

Fri Dec 5 - Cloudy. We did our ironing early. Gladie went to her traps. Billie & Elsie came a few minutes had been to the store. Baby Ronnie is 2 months old today. Ted came down from Kendall’s, stayed all nite at Troy’s. Chas went to F.G. in p.m.

Sat Dec 6 - A nice day. We did our usual work. Ted & Troy dug up filbert trees for Thornburg. Gladie & I went to town in afternoon, sent an order to Sears Roebuck. We went on to Hillsboro for awhile, saw Maggie & Bert also Adeline. Ted went back up to Kendall’s at Yamhill.

Sun Dec 7 - A nice day, a big frost. I made cream pies & one black berry pie. Killed a chicken for dinner. Billie & Elsie & Baby came about one o’clock, they ate a little lunch. Evelyn W. & Retha Mc. came, stayed till after 3. Billie & Elsie & I went down to Maggie’s at Shefflin but they were not home, so we went on to Grandma’s, stayed till about 7:15, came by Hillsboro. Bill got a new tire cover at pool hall. We got home at 8:30. Gladie went riding some place. Ted came back from Kendall’s, stayed all nite at Troy’s.