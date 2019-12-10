COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

In this edition, Esther awaits a new edition to the family, the family purchase a .22 rifle for $5, Oregon's filbert tree planting season is in full swing, and more.

Esther Lilly Hundley

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Mon Dec 8 - A nice day. We did our usual work. Billie went hunting. Gladie went to her traps. Afternoon, Gladie & I went to F.G., got 22 rifle at second hand store, gave $5 for it. Did some Xmas shopping, got home at 4. Had chicken for supper. Billie & Elsie went home soon after supper. Ted & Troy dug filbert trees.

Tue Dec 9 - A nice day. We did our usual work. I made some oil cloth utility bags for Elsie & Thelma & other presents. Gladie painted them. Ted & Troy dug filbert trees. Arthur Clark came after supper, brought us some meat, brought his mandolin had music, he stayed all nite.

Wed Dec 10 - Foggy. Did our usual work. I wrote some letters. Arthur left about 10 o’clock. I washed out the white clothes. Ted & Troy dug filbert trees. Billie came about 11 o’clock, had been to his traps, he went right on home. Gladie & I went up to Camp after noon, got home at 4. Today is Elsie’s 21st birthday.

Thur Dec 11 - Cloudy. I washed out the colored clothes and scrubbed. Gladie went to her traps. Arthur came for awhile, had a new black horse. Ted & Troy got done with the filbert trees about 4:30. Ted went up to Yamhill early after supper but they had taken Thelma to hospital. He came right back. Gladie went out riding some place.

Fri Dec 12 - Rain, rain. Did up work early & put in a quilt had it taken out soon after 9. Ted came about noon from hospital but nothing had happened yet, he ate dinner & went right back again and we just wondered all day about Thelma & then Ted came in at 2 o’clock in a.m. the baby came at 12:45 Sat a.m. 13, 1930. Ted went on up to Camp to tell Billie & Elsie.

Sat Dec 13 - Rain. We did our usual work & took our bath. Ted & Troy helped Mr. Herrick load filbert trees till 11 o’clock. Charley went to town in p.m., we did not go. I made one of Grandma’s Xmas aprons. Gladie slept some. Ted went to hospital after supper to see Thelma & little Baby, then he went up to Kendall’s to stay all nite.

Sun Dec 14 - Foggy & sunshine. I made a cake, killed a chicken. Billie & Elsie came down about 11, we stayed home all day. Gladie went riding after supper. The kids went home about 8. Ted came home about 9. I wrote to Uncle Henry.