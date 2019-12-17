Tillamook State Forest • Oregon Department of Forestry • logging

The Gales Creek Overlook in the Tillamook State Forest. File photo: Chas Hundley//Gales Creek Journal

TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST - In a report issued by the Oregon Department of Forestry, the agency said that $38.8 million was distributed to Washington and Tillamook counties in fiscal year 2019 (July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019).

Tillamook County and local taxing districts received $24.7 million of those funds, while Washington County and local districts received $14.1 million.

In total, Oregon Board of Forestry Lands in Tillamook County saw 100,292,000 board feet of timber harvested, while Washington County saw 52,073,000 board feet harvested.

At more than 357,000 acres, the Tillamook State Forest is the largest state forest in Oregon, and is located in Tillamook and Washington counties.

A small portion of state forestland in Columbia County managed out of ODF’s Forest Grove District netted $2.8 million as well.

Statewide, the report notes that counties and local governments received record revenues from timber sales on state-owned land of $86.9 million in fiscal year 2019, according to the report.

The Council of Forest Trust Land Counties annual report is a 17-page report highlighting a number of activities by the Oregon Department of Forestry, including recaps of timber sales and revenue, visitors to state-owned forests, economic impacts, and environmental and social contributions resulting from ODF-managed lands.

“ODF manages these healthy working forests for a balance of benefits over time for all Oregonians, and we’re proud of the accomplishments that this report highlights,” State Forester Peter Daugherty said.