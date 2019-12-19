COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

In this edition, Christmas, Christmas, Christmas preparations for the family in 1930 included card making, sewing, and shopping!

Esther Lilly Hundley

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Mon Dec 15 - Foggy & cold. We did our work up early. Ted & Troy went down to Thornburg’s ranch at Hillsboro to set out filbert trees. Gladie 7 I went to F.G. in a.m. to do some Xmas shopping, got back at 11:45. Afternoon, I put a quilt together. Gladie painted an oil cloth runner for Anna Dixon. After supper, we went with Ted to hospital to see Thelma & little baby got home at 9 o’clock.

Tue Dec 16 - Foggy. I put out a wash. Gladie went to her traps. Ted & Troy went to set out filbert trees at Thornburg Ranch at Hillsboro. Billie & Elsie came. Afternoon, they went to town. Elsie had a tooth fixed, they went to see Thelma & little baby. Gladie & I kept Baby Ronald, they got back almost at 4, baby was good all the time. They stayed for supper. I made C.D. a nite shirt. Ted went to hospital to see Thelma & baby.

Wed Dec 17 - Foggy & cloudy. Ted & Billie & Troy all went to set out filbert trees. I put in a quilt & tacked it out by 9:30, then wrote some letters. Afternoon, sewed some. Ted went to hospital to see Thelma after supper.

Thur Dec 18 - Foggy, I made light bread & lot other work, Washed for Thelma’s baby, sewed some. Charley & Gladie went to town, got back at noon. The kids all went out to set out filbert trees. Gladie dressed dolls for the two babys. After noon I made some little nite caps. Ted went to hospital after supper. Troy & Vera went with him. Gladie mailed 15 Xmas cards in town today.

Fri Dec 19 - Foggy & cold. Did out a wash for Thelma’s baby and we ironed. Charley & I went to town, took ducks down, got $7.04 for them. I did some Xmas shopping, got back a little after 12. Gladie had made a Spanish cake, her first cake & a swell one. The last day for the kids setting out trees. Ted made over $24 & Billie made over $7. Troy $27. Ted went to hospital after supper to see Thelma.

Sat Dec 20 - Cloudy. I did another little wash for Thelma & little Joanne. Did our usual Sat. work. Ted fixed the brakes on his car. Charley hauled wood for Troy. Arthur Clark came and stayed for dinner. Ted went up to Camp to get some things. Gladie & I wrapped Xmas packages. After noon Ted tryed to fix the spring in the oven door but it broke. Vera came over a while. Got a Xmas package from Uncle Henry. Ted went to hospital after supper.

Sun Dec 21 - Cold & frosty. I did a little wash for Thelma & baby, then made some apple pies, cooked a chicken. Just Charley, Ted, Gladie & I here for dinner. After noon, Ted and I went down to Grandma’s, stopped at hospital to see Thelma & little Joanne. Thelma sat up for first. We got down at Grandma’s at 2 o’clock. Grandma alone. Oscar at pool hall. We stayed for supper. Ted came up to see Thelma. I stayed for a show George Bancraft in “Derelict”, a dandy good show. I came home with Gladie, got here at 10:20. Charley went to church at G.C. a Xmas program.