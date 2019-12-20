Gales Creek • utilities • weather

Almost three hundred Gales Creek-area homes have been affected by a power outage, according to Portland General Electric. At the same time, landline with the prefix of 357, 359, and 992 cannot call into 911.

A downed line on Gales Creek Road. Photo: Chas Hundley

GALES CREEK - High winds and soaking rain have already taken their toll during this weekend's flood watch: A tree took out Portland General Electric power lines on Gales Creek Road between David Hill Road and Stringtown Road, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston.

Update: 911 service was restored at 12:52 p.m.

And as of about 10:30 a.m., the Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency (WCCCA), the government agency that handles 911 and emergency response communications in the county, told Forest Grove Fire & Rescue that landlines with 357, 359, and 992 prefixes cannot call into 911.

"If you have an emergency, try to use a cell phone to call 911," an alert from FGF&R said. "If you do not have access to a cell phone and have a medical emergency, drive to the Forest Grove, Cornelius, or Gaston Fire Stations to receive assistance."

Dave Nemeyer, a spokesperson with FGF&R, said that crews were heading to the Gales Creek station to staff that location as well as of 10:55 a.m.

Power could be restored to the area around 12 p.m., according to Portland General.

This is a developing story, more information will be added to this article as it becomes known.