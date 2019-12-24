North Plains • Missing Persons • Washington County Sheriff's Office

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating 20-year-old Allyson Joy Watterson, last seen on Sunday, December 22 hiking with a man in a wooded area near North Plains.

Allyson Joy Watterson. Photo: WCSO

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has also deployed their Search and Rescue (SAR) team in the effort to locate the woman.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman, Allyson Joy Watterson, is described as a white female with teal colored hair (naturally brown) and blue eyes. She is 5'7" 120 lbs.

Watterson has a tattoo of an eye on her front left shoulder area, with another tattoo of a fairy sitting on a spider web on her left forearm.

She was last seen wearing an orange/yellow-colored hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and brown Calvin Klein boots. She was also carrying a red backpack.

According to police, Watterson's family hasn't heard from her since the morning of Friday, December 20.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information on the location of Watterson call the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111.