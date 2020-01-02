WASHINGTON COUNTY POLICE SHOOTING

The officer was not injured, and one person was killed, police say.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy. Photo: WCSO

HILLSBORO - An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Northeast Edgeway Drive in Hillsboro Thursday morning, Jan. 2, is being investigated by the Washington County Major Crimes Unit.

A press release issued by the Hillsboro Police Department says at 1:07 a.m. on Jan. 2 officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condominium in the 300 block of North Edgeway Drive.

The man shot at officers multiple times from both a rifle and a pistol during a 30-minute period. Nearby residences and vehicles were struck with gunfire, but no one was injured.

The man who died following today’s officer-involved shooting was Stanley Hayes, 69, of Hillsboro. The investigation by the Washington County Major Crimes Team is ongoing. No further details released at this time.

The armed man later emerged from the condominium, and at that point, an officer-involved shooting ensued. The gunman was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

A police spokesman said he was not able to provide any additional details at this time.

This article has been updated with more information.