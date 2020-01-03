HD32 • Government • politics

District 32 representative Tiffiny Mitchell (D-Astoria) wants to hear from her district’s voters, so she’s holding a series of listening sessions in January, including one at the Banks Public Library on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On that same day, Senator Ron Wyden will hold a town hall on the other side of the county at the Tigard High School auditorium in Tigard at noon.

﻿ Rep. Mitchell speaks to western Washington County residents at a Dec 12 2018 CPO meeting in Gales Creek. Photo: Chas HundleyThe Banks Public Library. Photo: Chas Hundley

Oregon’s legislative half session begins in February. Here is what Mitchell’s most recent newsletter outlines as her current legislative priorities.

Mitchell plans to introduce a bill giving physician assistants the right to practice in rural and frontier areas, the same as nurse practitioners.

Mitchell says passage of the bill would provide a benefit to many areas, including District 32, and that practicing physician assistants would expand access to health care.

A second bill would require contractors working on state projects to be afforded the same standards in wages, health coverage and retirement for their own employees that is provided to state employees.

The bill would “ensure equity among those engaged in services meant to benefit the citizens of Oregon,” Mitchell’s newsletter says.