What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, Gladie takes over duties as a scribe for Esther.

Esther Lilly Hundley

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Gladie starts writing from December 26, Esther went to stay at Grandma Hundley, Grandma is sick)

Mon Dec 29 - Another big frost, got up about 5:30, made some pies. Dad went hunting. Troy came here for awhile. I slept some in afternoon. Grandpa Herrick came. After supper, I embroidered on a tea towel. Not such a hot job, either.

Tue Dec 30 - Cold and a big frost this morning. Done up usual work and scrubbed made pineapple torte. Dad went to the store in afternoon. I embroidered some, then took a nap. Troy came for a short time. Arthur Clark came for supper, stayed till 11:30, brought mandolin, phonograph and half a sack of onions, quite a combination.

Wed Dec 31 - Not so cold, sleeted some in a.m. Last day of old 1930 but who cares. Washed clothes this morning, then finished up some old work.

Esther Writes:

I went to midnite matinee from North Plains to Venetian Theatre. Got home at 2 o’clock a big time at theatre.

Gladie resumes:

Ted & Thelma came in after noon. Troy as over. I’m signing off for this year, 1930!

1931

This diary was written in a gray ledger book titled “Order Book”

Thur Jan 1 - About two inches of snow this a.m. I was busy all morning. Bill & Elsie came about 11 o’clock. Aunt Norma brought Ma home about two o’clock. Saw a show in Hillsboro ‘Tom Sawyer”.

Fri Jan 2 - Rain this morning. Dad, Ted & Troy killed a pig. Ted and Thelma went up to Camp in afternoon. Ma made her a dress. I slept some. We all listened to Amos ‘n Andy at eight o’clock. Real good, “Aw Waw Aw Waw”, says Amos.

Sat Jan 3 - Cloudy. Busy all morning with lard & sausage. Vera and Troy were over awhile in afternoon. In the evening, Ted & Thelma went to Troy’s. We kept Joanne while they were gone.

Sun Jan 4 - Rain. Done up the usual work. Ted & Thelma went up to Yamhill right after dinner. Ma & Dad went down to Grandma’s She was worse. Bill & Elsie came down. Roy came at 1:30, we left about two. Saw “The Bad Man” at Star Theatre. Ma stayed down to Grandma’s.

Esther writes

Maggie and I both stayed with Grandma all week. She got some better.

Gladie writes

Mon Jan 5 - Hard wind and rain. Did up usual work. Dad & I are alone again.Troy was over awhile. I slept some in afternoon and fooled with radio.

Tue Jan 6 - Cloudy. Made some pies then finished up work, cleaned up the front room in afternoon. A stray dog came this morning. Dad & I listened to Amos n’ Andy.

Wed Jan 7 - Clear. Washed this morning, scrubbed floors. Ted came down awhile. Bill & Elsie came down in afternoon to stay awhile.

Thur Jan 8 - Frost and clear. Done usual work. Slept some in p.m. Dad and Bill fell tree by cabin. Went to show after supper.

Fri Jan 9 - Frost. Elsie washed some. I washed my hair. Slept some in afternoon. Bill sawed wood.

Sat Jan 10 - Did usual Saturday work. Troy was over awhile. Bill & Elsie went over to Troy’s & Vera’s in evening. Arthur Clark came stayed till 11:30.

Esther writes

Maggie went home Sat. p.m. Stayed till Sunday p.m. Norma came out. I went to a show Sunday nite, John Gilbert in “Redemption”, a dandy show.

Gladie writes

Sun Jan 11 - Rainy. Cooked some for Sunday. Went to matinee in F.G. “Just Imagine”. Then to Grandma’s for awhile. Bill went to traps, had coon & mink.