Esther Lilly Hundley
Cast of characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Gladie starts writing from December 26, Esther went to stay at Grandma Hundley, Grandma is sick)
Mon Dec 29 - Another big frost, got up about 5:30, made some pies. Dad went hunting. Troy came here for awhile. I slept some in afternoon. Grandpa Herrick came. After supper, I embroidered on a tea towel. Not such a hot job, either.
Tue Dec 30 - Cold and a big frost this morning. Done up usual work and scrubbed made pineapple torte. Dad went to the store in afternoon. I embroidered some, then took a nap. Troy came for a short time. Arthur Clark came for supper, stayed till 11:30, brought mandolin, phonograph and half a sack of onions, quite a combination.
Wed Dec 31 - Not so cold, sleeted some in a.m. Last day of old 1930 but who cares. Washed clothes this morning, then finished up some old work.
Esther Writes:
I went to midnite matinee from North Plains to Venetian Theatre. Got home at 2 o’clock a big time at theatre.
Gladie resumes:
Ted & Thelma came in after noon. Troy as over. I’m signing off for this year, 1930!
1931
This diary was written in a gray ledger book titled “Order Book”
Thur Jan 1 - About two inches of snow this a.m. I was busy all morning. Bill & Elsie came about 11 o’clock. Aunt Norma brought Ma home about two o’clock. Saw a show in Hillsboro ‘Tom Sawyer”.
Fri Jan 2 - Rain this morning. Dad, Ted & Troy killed a pig. Ted and Thelma went up to Camp in afternoon. Ma made her a dress. I slept some. We all listened to Amos ‘n Andy at eight o’clock. Real good, “Aw Waw Aw Waw”, says Amos.
Sat Jan 3 - Cloudy. Busy all morning with lard & sausage. Vera and Troy were over awhile in afternoon. In the evening, Ted & Thelma went to Troy’s. We kept Joanne while they were gone.
Sun Jan 4 - Rain. Done up the usual work. Ted & Thelma went up to Yamhill right after dinner. Ma & Dad went down to Grandma’s She was worse. Bill & Elsie came down. Roy came at 1:30, we left about two. Saw “The Bad Man” at Star Theatre. Ma stayed down to Grandma’s.
Esther writes
Maggie and I both stayed with Grandma all week. She got some better.
Gladie writes
Mon Jan 5 - Hard wind and rain. Did up usual work. Dad & I are alone again.Troy was over awhile. I slept some in afternoon and fooled with radio.
Tue Jan 6 - Cloudy. Made some pies then finished up work, cleaned up the front room in afternoon. A stray dog came this morning. Dad & I listened to Amos n’ Andy.
Wed Jan 7 - Clear. Washed this morning, scrubbed floors. Ted came down awhile. Bill & Elsie came down in afternoon to stay awhile.
Thur Jan 8 - Frost and clear. Done usual work. Slept some in p.m. Dad and Bill fell tree by cabin. Went to show after supper.
Fri Jan 9 - Frost. Elsie washed some. I washed my hair. Slept some in afternoon. Bill sawed wood.
Sat Jan 10 - Did usual Saturday work. Troy was over awhile. Bill & Elsie went over to Troy’s & Vera’s in evening. Arthur Clark came stayed till 11:30.
Esther writes
Maggie went home Sat. p.m. Stayed till Sunday p.m. Norma came out. I went to a show Sunday nite, John Gilbert in “Redemption”, a dandy show.
Gladie writes
Sun Jan 11 - Rainy. Cooked some for Sunday. Went to matinee in F.G. “Just Imagine”. Then to Grandma’s for awhile. Bill went to traps, had coon & mink.