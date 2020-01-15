Congress • Town Halls • Portland

Quick updates from the national level regarding Oregon's congressional delegation and national politics on the local stage.

United States Capitol. Photo: Chas Hundley

Impeachment

Much ink has been spilled over the impeachment of President Donald Trump. It’s only the third time a U.S. president has been impeached (Richard Nixon resigned before the House could impeach him), and like the two who came before, the votes were largely along party lines, with two Democrats defecting to vote ‘no’ while Democrat Tulsi Gabbard voted “present” and avoided taking a stance altogether.

Oregon’s delegation gave no surprises; in the House, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici voted to impeach the president, as did her fellow Oregon Democrats Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio, and Kurt Schrader. Greg Walden, the lone Republican in Oregon’s Congressional delegation voted no on impeachment.

The next step in the process — a Senate trial — could begin soon after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a Wednesday, January 15 vote to name House prosecutors and send the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate to begin a trial, according to the New York Times.

In the Senate, where the Republican Party holds a majority, President Trump has little to worry about; it is expected, much like the Presidents impeached before him, that the Senate will vote to acquit him.

Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are both Democrats and ardent foes of President Trump, and expressed support for the original articles of impeachment brought against President Trump in the House.

More town halls for Wyden

Speaking of Senator Ron Wyden, Oregon’s senior Senator recently held a town hall in Washington County. If you missed it, and wish to engage directly with your elected representative in the U.S. Senate, two more opportunities fairly close to home are coming this week on Saturday, January 18, in the form of two town halls:

In Clackamas County: 11 a.m., Meridian Creek Middle School, Commons Area, 6300 SW Hazel St., Wilsonville.

In Yamhill County: 2:30 p.m., Linfield College, Riley Campus Center, Room 201, 900 SE Baker St., McMinnville.

Presidential politics come to Portland

Presidential candidate Elizabth Warren opened offices in Portland, Willamette Week writes, and almost immediately saw vandalism at their offices, with a smashed window greeting visitors to the presidential hopeful’s field office by Tuesday, January 14.

A motive is not yet known.