Esther Lilly Hundley
Cast of characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
(Gladie is still writing here)
Mon Jan 12 - Cloudy. Finished up usual work. Ma came home in p.m. R.N. came. We listened to Amos ‘n Andy as usual.
Tue Jan 13 - Rainy. Ma made some pies. We all slept some in p.m.
Wed Jan 14 - Rainy. Ma washed this morning. I embroidered some. Dad & Bill sawed wood. Ted & Thelma, baby Joanne, came in afternoon, stayed till evening.
Thur Jan 15 - Rainy. Did our usual work. They finished sawing wood this a.m. Bill & Elsie went to town in afternoon. Bill sold his furs. I saw a show at F.G. “Ladies at Play” Neil Hamilton.
Fri Jan 16 - Cloudy and rainy. Ironed this a.m.
Esther writes
Churned. Made light bread. I washed my hair. Billie got a mink. I cut Charley’s & Billie’s hair, right afternoon. We all slept some.
Sat Jan 17 - (Gladie writes) Sunshine. Usual Saturday work to do. Ma, Troy and myself (G) went to F.G. in afternoon. Bill & Dad sawed and split wood.
Sun Jan 18 - Frost & sunshine. Ma made a cake. Bill went to his traps in afternoon. Dad, Ma & I went down to Grandma’s, she was some better. Ma stayed down for a week. Roy & I went riding and to show “Morocco” at Hillsboro. Bill & Elsie rode over to Hunger’s Place in p.m. Arthur Clark came in evening.