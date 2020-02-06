COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, Gladie continues duties as a scribe for Esther, the family sees some success in fur trapping, and more.

Esther Lilly Hundley

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

(Gladie is still writing here)

Mon Jan 12 - Cloudy. Finished up usual work. Ma came home in p.m. R.N. came. We listened to Amos ‘n Andy as usual.

Tue Jan 13 - Rainy. Ma made some pies. We all slept some in p.m.

Wed Jan 14 - Rainy. Ma washed this morning. I embroidered some. Dad & Bill sawed wood. Ted & Thelma, baby Joanne, came in afternoon, stayed till evening.

Thur Jan 15 - Rainy. Did our usual work. They finished sawing wood this a.m. Bill & Elsie went to town in afternoon. Bill sold his furs. I saw a show at F.G. “Ladies at Play” Neil Hamilton.

Fri Jan 16 - Cloudy and rainy. Ironed this a.m.

Esther writes

Churned. Made light bread. I washed my hair. Billie got a mink. I cut Charley’s & Billie’s hair, right afternoon. We all slept some.

Sat Jan 17 - (Gladie writes) Sunshine. Usual Saturday work to do. Ma, Troy and myself (G) went to F.G. in afternoon. Bill & Dad sawed and split wood.

Sun Jan 18 - Frost & sunshine. Ma made a cake. Bill went to his traps in afternoon. Dad, Ma & I went down to Grandma’s, she was some better. Ma stayed down for a week. Roy & I went riding and to show “Morocco” at Hillsboro. Bill & Elsie rode over to Hunger’s Place in p.m. Arthur Clark came in evening.