COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. Gladie and Esther take turns writing in this edition.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

(Gladie is still writing here)

Mon Jan 19 - Foggy. We just did up usual work. Bill sawed wood. Elsie and I slept some in afternoon.

Tue Jan 20 - Frost. Usual work. I made butter scotch pudding today. Seems like spring. Sunshine, nice and warm. Elsie went up where Bill is sawing wood. I kept Ronald. Dad went to town. Oliver came back with him. They listened to fight over radio till 11 o’clock.

Wed Jan 21 - Rain this morning. I washed clothes. Elsie washed some too. Bill went to his traps, caught a civit cat. Listened to radio till 8:30, then retired.

Thur Jan 22 - Hard rain. Nothing much to do. Brison Wanless was over in afternoon. Bill fixed new walk, which wasn’t to soon. I went to Forest Grove with Roy.

Fri Jan 23 - Rain as usual. Elsie washed some. I washed my hair. Oliver came in afternoon, also as usual. We all retired at 8:30.

Sat Jan 24 - Rain. Elsie, Bill and Ronald went home this morning, sure miss them. I ironed and scrubbed in evening. We listened to radio.

Sun Jan 25 - Rain. Made a cake soon after breakfast. Curled my hair. Just dad & I here. Roy came about 1:15, we rode up to Gaston and then seen show at F.G. “Princess & The Plumber” good show. Dad and Oliver went to G.C. to church.

Mon Jan 26 - Foggy this morning. Dad went to Camp to get lumber. Ted & Thelma came at 11:30 and left about one. I sewed some in p.m.

Tue Jan 27 - Cloudy. Didn’t do much today. Had touch of flu. Dad went to F.G. in p.m. Oregonian man collected today. Another man was here about a gold mine. Dad got some new hens, brown leghorns.

Wed Jan 28 - Beautiful. Bill & Elsie came down, stayed till 11:30. I went up by Dave’s mill in p.m. Dad hauled lumber. Today is warm like spring, the bluebirds came today, I saw a lizard out also. Ted & Thelma came about 5:15. Stayed all night.

Thurs Jan 29 - Beautiful! Washed this morning. Dad hauled lumber. Thelma & Ted left about 3:30. Grandpa Herrick was over awhile. Oliver came in evening. Roy came 6:30, we went to a show.

Fri Jan 30 - Frost. Ironed this a.m. Dad hauled lumber. I went up in woods. Set out sweet pea seed. Oliver came in evening.

Sat Jan 31 - Frost and sunshine. Scrubber and finished up house work. Dad is hauling more lumber. Went to store in p.m.

Esther resumes writing

Sun Feb 1 - A beautiful day, warm. I made Gladie & her Dad were alone all day, she went riding in p.m. I was down to Grandma’s yet 2 weeks today, since I went down. Norma came out for dinner. Afternoon, we went to get some pussy willows. Took Grandma with us. Maggie & Bert came, stayed till after 5. Mrs. Diedoff & Billie came for awhile. After supper, Dick & I went to a show, Clara Bow in “Her Wedding Nite”, we got home at 9:15. Gladie was to the show.

Mon Feb 2 - A nice day. Charley hauled lumber. Gladie did her usual work. Oliver came. I came home from Grandma’s in p.m. Dick came with me, went right back.

Tue Feb 3 - A nice day. I put out a wash & did general work. Charley hauled lumber. Ted helped Troy make a porch to their kitchen. They came over here, stayed all nite.

Wed Feb 4 - Cloudy & sunshine. I made a whipped cream cake. Billie came down, they killed a pig, our last one, he stayed for dinner. Ted started a smoke house in p.m. I hemmed Grandma’s quilt. Oliver came after supper to listen to Amos ‘n Andy.

Thurs Feb 5 - A nice day. We ironed and rendered lard, made sausage. Ted & Thelma ground the sausage. Troy ate dinner here, we had light rolls for dinner. Troy got a job on road for John McLearan. Mr. & Mrs. Kendall came about 2:30, stayed till 4:30 & went up with Ted & Thelma, they had been here since Tuesday. Baby Ronnie’s birthday, 4 months old, 18 pounds.

Fri Feb 6 - A nice day. I finished up the meat. Gladie washed her hair. Charley hauled lumber. Afternoon, Gladie & I went up to Camp to see the kids. Billie had gone hunting we got home at 4:30.

Sat Feb 7 - A nice day. We did our usual Sat. work, took a bath. Chas hauled lumber. Gladie & I went to F.G. in p.m., got new print for a dress, a piece for a dress a piece. Got home at 3:45.

Sun Feb 8 - A nice day did our usual work. I made a cake.

(Gladie writes) We went down to Grandma’s, got there at 2. Ma stayed down. I went over to Christner’s with Roy at 3:30, then about five went to Portland. Back by Hillsboro seen show “Going WIld” Joe Brown.

Mon Feb 9 - Cloudy. Dad hauled more lumber, got home 1:20. I made some bird houses. Slept some in p.m. Oliver came in evening, listened to Amos ‘n Andy.

Tue Feb 10 - Hazy. Dad is hauling more lumber. I made a pink pillow.

Wed Feb 11 - Frost and sunshine. Washed this morning. Bill & Elsie came about nine. Bill went over mountain. Dad hauled last load of lumber. Oliver came. Toppie sang today.

Thur Feb 12 - Frost and sunshine. Ironed this a.m. Slept some in p.m. Went to show in evening.

Fri Feb 13 - Frost. Did up usual work. Dad took old chicken’s to town in p.m. I made a bird house with four rooms. Oliver came home with Dad, they went to school program in evening. I listened to radio.

Sat Feb 14 - Cloudy. Scrubbed and done other work. Bill was down. Dad went to sale in afternoon. We listened to radio till 8:30. I made some candy in p.m.

Sun Feb 15 - Rainy. Dad and I alone today. Dad went over to traps in p.m. I saw show at Troy’s in p.m. I saw show at Hillsboro.

Mon Feb 16 - Rain. Cleaned upstairs this a.m. Grandpa H. was over awhile. I fixed my coat in p.m. Dad went to town. Oliver was here for supper.

Tue Feb 17 - Rain. Didn’t do much all day. Dad fixed some on smoke house. I read magazine in p.m. Ted & Thelma came in evening.

Wed Feb 18 - Rain. Got through washing at 8:30. Washed my hair. The Kids started work at the mill today. We listened to radio as usual in evening.

Thur Feb 19 - Misty. Usual housework. Troy was over. Got magazine “The Westerners” today. Dad & Troy went to G.C. in afternoon.

Fri Feb 20 - Cloudy. Did usual work & ironed.

Sat Feb 21 - (Esther writes) Cloudy & sunshine. Gladie did up Sat. work as usual. She & her Dad went to Forest Grove in p.m. I came home from Grandma’s Dick brought me up. I had stayed with Grandma 7 weeks all together from Dec 27 off & on till Feb. 21. Grandma & I spent the day with Maggie & Bert Friday. We got up home here at 3 p.m. Gladie & Charley got here after 4. Took radio battery in. Got a letter from Uncle Henry from Oklahoma.

Sun Feb 22 - Cloudy & a sprinkle of rain in evening. I made some custard pies early in a.m. Gladie made candy. We were alone all day. Gladie went some place, I don’t know where. I stayed home with blues — all day. I wrote Uncle Henry a letter, also Sis Emma.

Mon Feb 23 - A beautiful day. Did our morning work. Charley started to plow over on Oley H. place. Gladie made 2 bird houses. I put out Chrysanthemums in front yard and set out 2 poplar trees I got down at North Plains.

Tue Feb 24 - Cloudy & sunshine. Did our work. Charley plowed. I made Gladie’s new print dress, got it done by eleven. Troy came over awhile. Gladie & I went to F.G. in afternoon, got radio battery & generator for light & some smelt & sassafras, the first we had this season. Ted & Thelma and little Joanne came down after supper, stayed all nite, first I had seen them for 2 weeks.

Wed Feb 25 - Cloudy & sunshine. I did a wash. Ted went over to Troy’s for awhile. Charley plowed. We all slept some in p.m. Then Ted & Thelma went over to Troy & Vera’s got back about 5. Troy & Vera & Freddie came over after supper, we all listened to Amos ‘n Andy was Andy’s trial. Madam Queen talked. Ted & Thelma went home about 8:25. Billie & Elsie & Baby Ronnie went to Portland to see Mrs. Paris & Ethel today.