TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST • event • COAST RANGE

The popular interpretive center in the heart of the Tillamook State Forest will reopen for the season on Wednesday, March 4.

A replica fire lookout tower greets forest center visitors. Photo: Chas Hundley

TILLAMOK STATE FOREST - The Tillamook Forest Center will open for the 2020 season on Wednesday, March 4, according to the center's website.

The facility will receive a final winter cleaning from a volunteer crew on Saturday, April 29, and then a few short days later, open to the public.

The Tillamook Forest Center, an ODF-managed facility located in the heart of the Tillamook State Forest along Highway 6 will play host to thousands of visitors in 2020 who visit the Tillamook State Forest, either passing through on the way to the Oregon Coast, or for some, visiting the forest for what it has to offer, such as trails, rivers, off-road opportunities, foraging, fishing, hunting, and more.

The center features a replica fire lookout tower, an interpretive center, a bridge that spans the Wilson River and links to the Wilson River Trail, a theater that shows programs related to the historic Tillamook Burn, and presentations surrounding the history, wildlife, and vegetation of the Tillamook State Forest.

With a suggested donation of $5, visitors can find the center open in the spring Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found by visiting the Tillamook Forest Center website.

[Not a subscriber? Get your local news online for the next three months for just $3/month with a monthly subscription! Click here to start]