COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, the film "Cimarron" is a big hit with the family, with three viewings by family members. The film would go on to win the Oscar for Art Direction, Writing (Adaptation), and Outstanding Production at the 4th Academy Awards later that year.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Feb 26 - A stormy old day, snowed some along with the rain this a.m. Charley went to town all day on a cow trade. Gladie & I made cushion tops. She made two I made one.

Fri Feb 27 - Cloudy & some rain. We ironed and did usual work. Charley helped tag sheep at Mr. Herrick’s all day. Gladie & I made a cushion a piece. Slept some in p.m. Oliver came while we were eating supper, stayed till 9.

Sat Feb 28 - Rainy and cloudy. We did our usual Sat. work & took a bath. Charley helped Mr. Herrick tag some more sheep. Troy came over awhile. Met Vincent passed away suddenly last nite. Gladie & I went to town in p.m. Dr. Coon came out to see a sick cow at 5:30. Gladie finished up her silk pillow with gold lace.

﻿[Not a subscriber? Get your local news online for the next three months for just $3/month with a monthly subscription! Click here to start]

Sun Mar 1 - Cloudy & sunshine. I made a caramel cake real early & did other usual work. We were alone for dinner. Charley, Gladie & I went to Met Vincent’s funeral afternoon, a big crowd there. Billie & Elsie, Ronnie, Irene, Rife & Velma came about 5 o’clock, they stayed till 7. Gladie went to a show. I read and wrote a letter to Sis.

Mon Mar 2 - Foggy. We did our usual work, then put out flower seed in boxes, 9 different kinds. Afternoon, I cleaned the flower garden up. Got a letter from Uncle Henry from Kansas City. Gladie slept some. Charley finished plowing. A dandy day, like spring time.

Tue Mar 3 - Cloudy & windy & chilly. I started my print dress. Gladie put out some Nasturtium seed in porch box by well. She got the first lilys of the season. Arthur Clark came about 8:30, stayed till nearly ten.

Wed Mar 4 - Cloudy & showery & sun. I put out a wash, then Gladie & I both washed our hair. Gladie worked a parrot on a black cushion top. Charley & Troy went to G.C. right after dinner.

Thur Mar 5 - (Gladie writes) Sunshine. I fixed around some flowers. Ma finished her dress. Hilda came over in afternoon. I went to the show at F.G. “Royal Bed”

Fri Mar 6 - Sunshine. Ironed this morning I fixed Banty coop. Ma cleaned backyard. Dad plowed garden. Ma & I went up to Camp to see Kids after supper.

Sat Mar 7 - Windy. Did usual Saturday work. We went to F.G. and Hillsboro in p.m. Dad payed dog taxes.

Sun Mar 8 - Rainy. Ma & I went to N. P. in p.m. She stayed down, I seen show “Cimarron” at Hillsboro. Bill & Elsie were here for supper. Oliver & Dad went to church.

Mon Mar 9 - Rainy. Did up usual work. Oliver was here all day. Dad killed Figet in p.m. Troy helped. Dad & Oliver went to “Cimarron” in F.G. Ted & Thelma were down in afternoon, Joanne weighs 14 lbs.

Tue Mar 10 - Rainy. Done usual housework. Troy was over. I looked over some magazines. Slept some in p.m. We listened to radio till 9. Set banty in cow barn and set red hen in woodshed on goose eggs today.

Wed Mar 11 - Rainy. I washed this morning and scrubbed. Dad went to town in p.m. Got brown rooster up Carpenter Creek. I set another red hen in woodshed on goose eggs. I embroidered some.