COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, Esther catches a glimpse of a pair of notorious accused murderers, and Gladie hatches some chicks.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Mar 12 - (Esther writes) Cloudy and sunshine. General house work. Gladie got rock & fixed around fir tree in front yard. I came home from Grandma’s afternoon. Dick brought me up and had been down since Sunday. Cleaned Grandma’s house all up & scrubbed floors, went to a show Sunday nite “Cimarron” Richard Dix, a dandy show. Tuesday went over to Hillsboro to court house to Bowles & Louckes trail. Did not get in. But saw them through door.

Editor’s note: The Bowles-Loucks murder trial was a sensational case that gripped the West in 1931 involving a Portland millionaire, Nelson C. Bowles and his secretary, Irma Loucks, accused of murdering Bowles' wife, Leone, in November of 1930. The court case took a few turns, including the defendants and almost half the jury getting the flu, and a key prosecution witness was stabbed and beaten in her home during the trial.

Fri Mar 13 - Cloudy & sunshine. We did ironing & other work. Ted & Thelma stayed all nite at Troy’s last nite, came over here about 5 in p.m., stayed for supper. Billie & Elsie went to Portland to see Mrs. Paris and Ethel.

Sat Mar 14 - Cloudy & sunshine. We did usual work and cleaned the upstairs. Afternoon, Gladie & I also Troy went to town after supper. Oliver, Charley, Gladie & I went to a show at Star Theatre F.G. Cohens & Kelly’s in “Africa”, a dandy show.

Sun Mar 15 - Rainy. I made a rhubarb pie & a custard pie, had a pork roast for dinner. We slept a little in p.m. Oliver came in p.m., stayed for supper, he & Charley went to church. Gladie went to a show at Hillsboro. I stayed alone listened to Seth Parker over radio. The mill run today. The Kids were not down. I had head ache all day.

Mon Mar 16 - Cloudy & sunshine did usual work. Gladie painted Oliver’s horse. Got $1.00 for it. Gladie went gopher hunting got none. I started a rug. Troy & Grandpa H. came in p.m. Little black heifer came fresh, set hen in woodshed on goose eggs.

Tue Mar 17 - Rain all day. I made light bread, we churned. I finished my rug. Gladie done fancy work. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came down in p.m., stayed for supper, also Oliver came, he & Charley went to show “Africa Speaks”. Gladie & I listened to radio till nearly 9. Gladie’s Banta hatched 6 little chicks, out of six eggs.

Wed Mar 18 - Rainy. I did morning work. Gladie did out washing, got all thro by 8. I had head ache. I wrote some letters, we slept some in afternoon, did nothing else to speak of.