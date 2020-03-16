COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, the Bowles-Loucks murder trial continues, and Esther does a load of sewing for baby Ronnie and Joanne.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Mar 19 - Rainy about all day. Billie & Elsie & Baby and Rife came came about 6:45 in morning. We had not had our breakfast yet. Billie & Rife went to Hillsboro to here Bowles & Louks murder trial. I made a cake real early and did usual work. The sun came out real nice about 3 p.m. I made little Ronnie a dress, pink print. Afternoon, Billie & Rife got back about 6, they all left about 7. Gladie went to a show. I read, listened to Amos n’ Andy, went to bed at 9:30.

Fri Mar 20 - Rainy. I did ironing. Gladie washed her hair. Troy came awhile. I fixed over my pink dress. Ted & Thelma & little Joanna came about 11, stayed till after supper.

Sat Mar 21 - Cloudy & sunshine. We did our usual work, went to town in p.m. Set Chinkie J. on goose eggs in dog house. Ted & Thelma went up to her folks. Billie & Rife were in F.G.

Sun Mar 22 - Cloudy & sunshine. Made our first rhubarb pies from our own. We were alone all day. Gladie went some place in p.m. I was alone all afternoon. No one came all day. I went to bed at 9:40. Mildred, Mack Troy, Vera, Hazel, & Jack all went to Tillamook today & back.

Mon Mar 23 - Cloudy & sun. Did our usual work. I made 4 little dresses for Ronnie & Joanne, pink & blue check print, cross stitched 2, embroidered 2. Afternoon, Gladie & I worked in flowers out in front yard, put rocks around them.

Tue Mar 24 - Showery. Did usual work. I made light bread. We churned. I made me a yellow apron trimmed in green. Gladie made a green runner trimmed in green rick rack.

Wed Mar 25 - Rainy. Gladie did the weeks wash. I had a cold. I did up the usual work. Wrote some letters. Gladie made a cake.