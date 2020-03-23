COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, the Bowles-Loucks murder trial finishes with an acquittal, and a late snow blankets the valley.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Mar 26 - Cloudy & sunshine. Did usual work. I finished some crazy patch quilt blocks in a.m. Gladie finished a runner with green rick rack. Vera & Freddie came over selling tickets to minstrel play at Gales City. I fixed a lot of silk stockings. Afternoon, Charley fixed fence. Got a letter from Fred from Tillamook. Gladie went some place after supper.

Fri Mar 27 - Snow, began to snow in nite, snowed till about 3 in p.m., about 4 inches. We did our usual morning work. I put a quilt together. Troy cme over awhile. We slept some in p.m. then marcelled our hair. After supper Gladie & I went to the Minstrel Play at Gales City Club Hall. Troy & Vera & Oliver were in it & about 12 altogether, it sure was good. Billie & Elsie & Baby were there. We stayed, watched them dance, after 12 when we got home. Ted & Thelma did not come, Baby had a cold. Bowles & Loueks murder case finished today 4 weeks, they are free.

Sat Mar 28 - Cloudy and showery. We did up our usual morning work. Gladie & I went up to Camp to see all the Kids about 12:15, got back about 1:30. Took the little dresses up to the Babys, I made for them. Charley went to town when we got back. Troy came for awhile. Got a letter from Sis. Bob Nielson passed on Friday morning.

Sun Mar 29 - Rainy all day. I made some rhubarb custard pies real early. Done up usual work. Billie & Elsie came down about 11, stayed till after supper. Ted & Thelma came after supper, took Troy & Vera home. They had stayed up there all nite. Got radio battery today. Gladie went to a show “Illicit” in Forest Grove.

Mon Mar 30 - Rainy all day. Just did usual work. I fixed over some aprons. Gladie finished a cross stitch runner. Slept some in p.m. Troy & Vera started to Kalsomine their rooms today. I got a long letter from Uncle Henry today.

Tue Mar 31 - Rained all day. We did our usual work. I baked light bread, we churned.

Wed April 1 - Rainy. I put out a wash and usual work. Gladie made some macaroons.