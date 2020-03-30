The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
Thur Apr 2 - A nice day. Did our usual work. I made over my black silk dress. Made it quite long. We slept some in p.m. Ted & Thelma came about 3 o’clock, stayed all nite. Gladie went to a show, I guess.
Fri Apr 3 - A nice day. We did our usual work. I made a cake. Ted helped Troy paper a room. After noon, they went fishing. Gladie went fishing got 7. Thelma & Joanne went over to Vera’s awhile. The Kids went home after supper.
Sat Apr 4 - Rainy & sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. Gladie & I went to town in p.m. Emma, Mat, Jackie and Tom & Minnie came over from Tillamook, they ate supper at Troy & Vera’s. After supper, Troy, Vera & Freddie, Jackie, Emma, Gladie & I all went up to Camp to see the kids. Ted & Thelma had gone to Pike. Emma, Mat & Jackie stayed here all nite. We went to bed at 11:30.
Sun Apr 5 - Easter Sunday. Cloudy & sunshine. Did up morning work. Mat, Emma & Jackie went with Troy & Vera up to Mr. Gulley’s for dinner. Just Chas, Gladie & I alone for dinner. Gladie went some place, afternoon. I was alone. Billie & Elsie & Baby and Rife, Irene and Velma all went to Portland to see Mrs. Paris and Ethel.
Gladie writes: I went to Hillsboro seen show “Set Tight”. Ma & Dad, Aunt Emma all went to program at G.C. church.
Mon Apr 6 - Rain. Ma washed this a.m. In afternoon, Ma, Hilda and I went down to Grandma’s Ma stayed down. We got back at 4, wrote to Uncle Henry in evening.
Tue Apr 7 - Rainy. Done usual morning work. Spaded some in front yard. Troy was over. Dad hauled some wood. I fixed some flowers in p.m.
Wed Apr 8 - Foggy. Went mushroom hunting this p.m. Dad fixed our bridge today. I made a trough for water. Bill & Elsie, Mrs. Paris, Ethel and Mr. Paris all came down in evening, stayed till 8:30.