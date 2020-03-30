COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, Gladie goes fishing, and takes over writing duties for a bit.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Apr 2 - A nice day. Did our usual work. I made over my black silk dress. Made it quite long. We slept some in p.m. Ted & Thelma came about 3 o’clock, stayed all nite. Gladie went to a show, I guess.

Fri Apr 3 - A nice day. We did our usual work. I made a cake. Ted helped Troy paper a room. After noon, they went fishing. Gladie went fishing got 7. Thelma & Joanne went over to Vera’s awhile. The Kids went home after supper.

Sat Apr 4 - Rainy & sunshine. We did usual Sat. work. Gladie & I went to town in p.m. Emma, Mat, Jackie and Tom & Minnie came over from Tillamook, they ate supper at Troy & Vera’s. After supper, Troy, Vera & Freddie, Jackie, Emma, Gladie & I all went up to Camp to see the kids. Ted & Thelma had gone to Pike. Emma, Mat & Jackie stayed here all nite. We went to bed at 11:30.

Sun Apr 5 - Easter Sunday. Cloudy & sunshine. Did up morning work. Mat, Emma & Jackie went with Troy & Vera up to Mr. Gulley’s for dinner. Just Chas, Gladie & I alone for dinner. Gladie went some place, afternoon. I was alone. Billie & Elsie & Baby and Rife, Irene and Velma all went to Portland to see Mrs. Paris and Ethel.

Gladie writes: I went to Hillsboro seen show “Set Tight”. Ma & Dad, Aunt Emma all went to program at G.C. church.

Mon Apr 6 - Rain. Ma washed this a.m. In afternoon, Ma, Hilda and I went down to Grandma’s Ma stayed down. We got back at 4, wrote to Uncle Henry in evening.

Tue Apr 7 - Rainy. Done usual morning work. Spaded some in front yard. Troy was over. Dad hauled some wood. I fixed some flowers in p.m.

Wed Apr 8 - Foggy. Went mushroom hunting this p.m. Dad fixed our bridge today. I made a trough for water. Bill & Elsie, Mrs. Paris, Ethel and Mr. Paris all came down in evening, stayed till 8:30.