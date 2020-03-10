FISHING • STOCKING SCHEDULE • Dorman Pond

Anglers, take note: A few thousand trout are coming to a body of water near you, with Dorman Pond, Vernonia Lake, Lost Lake, and Hagg Lake all scheduled to receive legal-size trout in the coming weeks.

Dorman Pond in Gales Creek. Photo: Chas Hundley

NW OREGON - Anglers, take note: A few thousand legal-size trout are coming to a body of water near you.

The sprint trout stocking schedule in Oregon can be found on the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife’s website, and some highlights for local anglers are

-- Dorman Pond, a popular fishing hole in Gales Creek on Highway 6 north of the Highway 6 & 8 junction is scheduled to receive 1,000 legal-sized trout between March 23 and 27, followed by two more scheduled trout stocking deliveries of 1,000 legal size trout each from April 13 - 17 and April 27 - May 1.

-- Vernonia Lake, a body of water located in Vernonia at the end of the Banks-Vernonia Linear Trail, will receive 1,700 legal-sized trout between March 16 and 20. Following that, 2,250 legal trout will be stocked between March 30 and April 3, with 6,000 more coming between April 27 and May 1.

[Not a subscriber? Get your local news online for the next three months for just $3/month with a monthly subscription! Click here to start]

-- Hagg Lake, located in the former Scoggins Valley outside of Gaston, has already been stocked with 12,000 trout last week. It’s scheduled to receive another 4,000 legal-size trout between March 30 and April 3, plus 1,000 “trophy trout,” that same week, which ODFW defines as trout weighing one pound or more. From there, the lake will be regularly stocked throughout the year.

-- Lost Lake, a few miles outside of Elsie in Clatsop County, off of Highway 26, is scheduled to be stocked with at least 1,700 legal-size trout between March 16 and 20, with at least 2,700 more coming between March 30 and April 3.

Looking for additional fishing opportunities? ODFW keeps maps of common stocking locations throughout Oregon here.

You can also read the agency’s weekly recreation report, which lists various items of note for hunters, anglers, and those seeking wildlife opportunities throughout the state.