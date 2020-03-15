Free Banks • Library • coronavirus

The Forest Grove City Library said they would close their doors beginning March 15 to March 29.

The Banks Public Library. Photo: Chas Hundley

BANKS - Washington County Cooperative Library Services (WCCLS) is providing frequent updates to its programming schedules in light of coronavirus safety precautions being instituted across Washington County.

Notably, the Banks Public Library canceled all children and adult programs from March 14 to March 31.

The Forest Grove City Library also said they would close their doors beginning March 15 to March 29.

The WCCLS website says the following changes are effective immediately:

WCCLS Cultural Pass to Adventure Program

The adventure program is suspended for four weeks through Friday, April 10. Holding cultural-pass program events will be reevaluated with WCCLS’ 12 partner venues after the four-week suspension period passes. Current pass reservations are canceled and the organization says already it contacted each patron that had a reservation during the aforementioned period of time.

WCCLS’ 2020 Art of the Story Festival

What would have been the 16th-annual Art of the Story Festival, which typically draws more than 1,500 adult attendees, is canceled. All 14 festival events scheduled April 18 - May 9, which were sponsored by library members, businesses, and organizations throughout the “community,” that were targeted for adults 60 years old or older will not be rescheduled.

Local WCCLS Member Libraries Announce Programs and Services

Changes to the services and programs of the WCCLS Cooperative, which consist of nine cities and three nonprofit associations, as well as one county public library, all of which maintain autonomy in managing their own individual hours of operation and programming, will post ongoing updates. Patrons are encouraged to contact their local library.

Management teams of WCCLS Cooperative members plan to meet with library directors sometime next week (March 16 - 20) to evaluate additional measures in order to accommodate the needs of patrons who cannot visit a library and to enhance library services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

WCCLS cooperative libraries includes the Aloha Community Library; Banks Public Library; Beaverton City Library Main; Beaverton City Library Murray Scholls; Bethany Library; Cedar Mill Library; Cornelius Public Library; Forest Grove City Library; Garden Home Community Library; Hillsboro Public Library Brookwood; Hillsboro Public Library Shute Park; North Plains Public Library; Sherwood Public Library; Tigard Public Library; Tualatin Public Library; and the West Slope Community Library.

Individuals who live in Washington County but currently do not have a library card can apply for one online.

Current library cardholders still can access these digital services:

Live homework help and tutoring with BrainFuse HelpNow

Online learning with Lynda Library

Language Learning with Mango Languages

Streaming video with Kanopy

Digital audiobooks and ebooks with Overdrive