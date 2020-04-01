Free CORONAVIRUS • oregon • business

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown placed a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment Wednesday, bringing relief to thousands of businesses facing their first rent payments since losing significant revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon governor Kate Brown. Dave Killen / staff The Oregonian

Coronavirus resources: CDC on the coronavirus, Oregon Health Authority resources, Washington County resources, Oregonian reporting on the coronavirus, OPB glossary of coronavirus terms, NYTimes free reporting on the coronavirus.

This article was originally published by the Oregonian/OregonLive, one of more than a dozen news organizations throughout the state sharing their coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak to help inform Oregonians about this evolving health issue.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown placed a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions for nonpayment Wednesday, bringing relief to thousands of businesses facing their first rent payments since losing significant revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown had previously placed a ban on residential evictions, prohibiting landlords from charging tenants late fees for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium. But Oregon was slow to follow other cities and states in extending the moratorium to commercial leases.

On Tuesday, The Oregonian/OregonLive.com spoke to restaurant owners facing “panic” and “frustration” over the prospects of missing rent and being locked out of their businesses by landlords after weeks of diminished or no revenue. The order comes just more than two weeks after Brown placed a ban on on-premises dining at restaurants and bars across the state.

“During this unprecedented public health crisis, too many Oregonians have found themselves with no way to pay the monthly rent for their homes and businesses,” Brown wrote in a press release. “These are difficult times. This order will help Oregon small businesses stay in their locations without the threat of eviction.”