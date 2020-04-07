COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, Charley turns 62, and trout season begins.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Apr 9 - Esther writes: Frost. Usual work. Gladie went to G.C. to get some bread. Charley hauled manure

Fri Apr 10 - Rainy. Usual work & ironed. Afternoon, Dick brought me home, Grandma came with us, they stayed till 4 o’clock. Had been down there since Monday, cleaned Grandma’s house up for her. Grandma got her enlarged picture Thursday. Gladie got her fishing basket from Sear’s.

Sat Apr 11 - A nice day. We did our usual Sat. work. I killed 2 chickens for Sunday. After noon, we went to town got back at 5 p.m. After supper, Gladie & I went to play at G.C. at Ladie’s Club House, PTA put it on, “Safety First”, a good play. Ted & Thelma came, stayed all nite. We got home at 10:30.

Sun Apr 12 - Rainy. I made pies also a cake & salad, had a nice dinner for Chas birthday & Ted & Thelma’s wedding anniversary, two years & Joanne’s 4 months old birthday. Gladiewent some place. After noon, Ted & Thelma & Baby & I went riding up past Vernonia, got back 5:15. They went home at 7:15. Billie & Elsie took Mr. & Mrs. Paris & Ethel back to Portland.

Mon Apr 13 - Rainy. We just did usual work. Today is Charley’s 62 birthday. Gladie fixed flowers in front yard. I was on the bum all day. Chas got battery charged for Ford.

Tue Apr 14 - Rainy. Just did our usual work. I was on the bum again all day. Troy came over awhile. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came for awhile, after supper, got some rhubarb. Gladie went to store, got her fishing license.

Wed Apr 15 - A nice day. Got up early, first day of trout season. Gladie started out at 6:40 a.m., got back at 1:30, only got 4 trout. I just did usual work. Grandpa Herrick came over. I wrote some letters. Troy worked in strawberries for John Ranes.