The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek
Cast of characters
--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.
--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.
--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.
--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.
[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]
Thur Apr 9 - Esther writes: Frost. Usual work. Gladie went to G.C. to get some bread. Charley hauled manure
Fri Apr 10 - Rainy. Usual work & ironed. Afternoon, Dick brought me home, Grandma came with us, they stayed till 4 o’clock. Had been down there since Monday, cleaned Grandma’s house up for her. Grandma got her enlarged picture Thursday. Gladie got her fishing basket from Sear’s.
Sat Apr 11 - A nice day. We did our usual Sat. work. I killed 2 chickens for Sunday. After noon, we went to town got back at 5 p.m. After supper, Gladie & I went to play at G.C. at Ladie’s Club House, PTA put it on, “Safety First”, a good play. Ted & Thelma came, stayed all nite. We got home at 10:30.
Sun Apr 12 - Rainy. I made pies also a cake & salad, had a nice dinner for Chas birthday & Ted & Thelma’s wedding anniversary, two years & Joanne’s 4 months old birthday. Gladiewent some place. After noon, Ted & Thelma & Baby & I went riding up past Vernonia, got back 5:15. They went home at 7:15. Billie & Elsie took Mr. & Mrs. Paris & Ethel back to Portland.
Mon Apr 13 - Rainy. We just did usual work. Today is Charley’s 62 birthday. Gladie fixed flowers in front yard. I was on the bum all day. Chas got battery charged for Ford.
Tue Apr 14 - Rainy. Just did our usual work. I was on the bum again all day. Troy came over awhile. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came for awhile, after supper, got some rhubarb. Gladie went to store, got her fishing license.
Wed Apr 15 - A nice day. Got up early, first day of trout season. Gladie started out at 6:40 a.m., got back at 1:30, only got 4 trout. I just did usual work. Grandpa Herrick came over. I wrote some letters. Troy worked in strawberries for John Ranes.