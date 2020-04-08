BANKS • CRIME • POACHING

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers are seeking public help after a cow elk was killed and left to waste north of Banks on private forestland near NW Sellers Road and NW Davidson Road.

Photo from the scene from OSP

According to a press release from the Oregon State Police, the cow elk was discovered on Thursday, April 2. The property owner where the elk was found reported hearing gunshots in the area on April 1.

OSP is requesting that anyone with information about the case contact Trooper Ben Turner by calling the TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677) or TIP E-Mail: [email protected], which is monitored Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:

TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677); TIP email: [email protected] (monitored Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)

In addition to cash rewards from the Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward fund, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife announced on October 1, 2018 that people who provide information on the unlawful take or possession or waste of big game (deer, elk, moose, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, antelope, bear, cougar, or wolf) that leads to a conviction or citation are eligible for big game preference points, used in lottery draws for controlled big game hunts in Oregon.

This new program resulted from the passage of HB 3158 by the Oregon State Legislature in 2017.

For more information, read the full program details at www.dfw.state.or.us/news/2018/10_october/100118.asp.

Preference Point Rewards:

* 5 Points-Bighorn Sheep

* 5 Points-Rocky Mountain Goat

* 5 Points-Moose

* 5 Points-Wolf

* 4 Points-Elk

* 4 Points-Deer

* 4 Points-Antelope

* 4 Points-Bear

* 4 Points-Cougar

CASH REWARDS:

* $1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat and Moose

* $500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

* $300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

* $300 Habitat Destruction

* $200 Illegally Obtaining License/Tag(s)

* $200 Unlawful Lend/Borrow Big Game Tags(s)

* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

* $100 Furbearers

* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish