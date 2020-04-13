COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, fishing and gardening take up some time, and a historic dust storm sweeps across Oregon and Washington.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Apr 16 - A nice day. Gladie put out a wash, got it out before 8. I did up the work. Gladie & I went fishing down on Clear Water, started at 8:30, got back at 3:30, she got 6, I got some rock for my rock garden & some fox gloves. Charley hauled manure. Freddie ate supper here. Gladie went some place after supper.

Fri Apr 17 - A nice day. We ironed, cleaned the up stairs and churned & what not. Worked out in the flowers. After noon, Gladie & I went over to the old Geo McCoy place, got a lot of wild daisies & some rock along the creek to fix around flowers.

Sat Apr 18 - A nice day. We did usual work, took a bath, put out early garden in p.m. Charley went to town. Gladie went fishing, got 4. Leon & Puk Ryan came for awhile from Tillamook. I put out sweet peas and other flower seeds.

Sun Apr 19 - A beautiful day. I made a pineapple cream cake and did other cooking. Billie Elsie & Ronald came about 11. Charley got a calf from Sutherlands, Jimmie Valentine. After supper, Billie, Elsie, Baby Gladie and I all went for a ride up to H.P. Lumber Co. at Pike, stopped in at Mrs. Kendall’s awhile. Ted & Thelma were there. Then we went on around by Newburg and back past Hill School & Springhill Farm, got home at 6:30, had lunch. Gladie went to a show. The kids stayed till 8 o’clock.

Mon Apr 20 - A beautiful day. Did our usual work. Grandpa Herrick came over real early, stayed till 8 o’clock. Gladie & I fixed and went to town, got back before eleven. I sent to Wards for window curtains, got kalsomine for front room. After noon, Gladie went on Hallie up by Geverts woods to pick ladie slippers, I put out onion sets, then worked in flower garden. Charley hauled manure. Troy came a little while after supper. Got a letter from Uncle H.

Tue Apr 21 - A beautiful day. Did our usual work. I fixed Gladie’s & my summer coats. Afternoon, we went to Grandma Lafferty’s funeral at G.C. church, she was 87 years old, Rev O. Curtis preached the funeral. Then Gladie & I went on to town, took our coats to the cleaners, got home at 4:20. Awful windy all day and nite.

Wed Apr 22 - A nice day, only real hard wind, had a big dust storm in Portland and the dust blew up here, was so dusty we could hardly see for several days (Editor's note: this event was a severe storm that swept across Washington and Oregon, and was written about in newspapers all over the region. You can read more about it at this link).I washed today and wrote some letters, fixed Gladie’s satin coat to a jacket. Gladie & Hilda went flower picking in p.m. I sewed some.