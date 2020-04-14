Gales Creek • Trolley Park • Washington County Sheriff's Office

More than 15 police vehicles from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police responded to Agaard Road on Tuesday afternoon after 911 was dialed and the line was left open. Dispatchers heard a conversation that was cause for concern, but in the end, police determined that no crime was committed and left the scene.

Photo from the scene: Chas Hundley

According to Sgt. Bob Ray with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, who spoke to Gales Creek Journal reporter Chas Hundley on scene, dispatchers heard a conversation on the open line that was cause for concern for the safety of those in the house, with potential mention of a gun and some sort of dispute.

"Out of an abundance of caution," officers were dispatched to the scene at 1:49 p.m., said Ray.

But after making contact with the residents of the house, it was determined that no crime was committed, and everyone at the home appeared safe, according to Ray.

"We came up to make everyone is safe, and they are, so we're leaving," said Ray as a procession of OSP and Washington Co. Sheriff's Office vehicles and motorcycles turned around or backed down Agaard Road near Raccoon Lane.

Neighbors in the area recounted a similar story.