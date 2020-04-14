Fire • ODF • Tillamook Forest

Crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue are responding to reports of a small brush fire on private forestland near the Standard Grade area in the Tillamook Forest

An Oregon Department of Forestry truck in Gales Creek taken August 7, 2018. Photo: Chas Hundley

According to the agency, the fire is 12 miles in on the area's logging roads, and well away from any structures.

According to Dave Nemeyer, a spokesperson for Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, the fire is believed to be 2 to 3 acres in size.

The fire was first reported around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon; Gales Creek Journal reporter Chas Hundley noted an Oregon Department of Forestry fire vehicle headed to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 6 near Agaard Road.

Those in the area could see or smell smoke, according to a statement by Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

"This should combine with the absolutely stunning warm weather to remind us that wildfire knows no season. We have had fires like this in the early spring months before, and even if it’s not August you should still use caution when you are burning or operating equipment outdoors," the agency said.

This is a developing story