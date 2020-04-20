COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, it reaches 82 degrees, and Esther gives Billie and Elsie a much-needed babysitting break to slip away up to the Soda Springs area.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

Thur Apr 23 - A nice day, only the dust in the air yet. I cleaned out wood shed. Gladie and I went up to spend the day with Billie & Elsie, had a dandy dinner. They had just got Ronald’s jumper for him a few days ago. Thelma & Joanne came over for all afternoon. The boys had to work. Gladie went someplace after supper. Gladie & I both took a cold.

Fri Apr 24 - A nice day only still dusty & smokey. We ironed & I fixed over Gladie’s lavender voil dress & my black silk one a little. Gladie fixed a little picket fence in back yard. Arthur C. came awhile. Afternoon, also Grandpa H. We planted garden in bottom.

Sat Apr 25 - A nice day but still smokey & some dust. We did usual Sat. work. Albert Nielsen got drowned Sunday while fishing in the Bay, he was brother to Bob, we all went to town in p.m. Ted & Thelma were in town, they had Gladie & I go to show with them, it was “Up The River”, a dandy show, was 5:30 when we got home. Charley got him some everyday shoes. Billie & Elsie came by on their way to Portland. We got a lot of pictures in town today, that was finished up.

Sun Apr 26 - A fine day, real warm. Did our usual work. I made a cake. Ted & Thelma stayed all nite at Troy’s, they all went on a picnic up Soda Springs. Gladie went someplace in p.m. I stayed home all day. After supper, went with Gladie to a show at Hillsboro, it was Zane Gray ‘Fighting Caravan”, a dandy show, got home at 10.

Mon Apr 27 - A fine day, real warm. Did our usual work. I felt on the bum. Gladie went fishing, got back about 1:45. Billie & Elsie came down about 10 a.m. After dinner, they left Ronald with me & They went up Soda Springs for a while, got back at 4:30. Ted & Thelma came in p.m., all here for supper.

Tue Apr 28 - Clear & warm, 82 in p.m. We did usual work. I put out Nasturtium seed by grape vine. Gladie made little fence in backyard. Charley went to F.G. to get some medicine for himself. We slept some in p.m.

Wed Apr 29 - Clear & warm. Did our usual work. I made light bread & wrote some letter. Vera came over to have Gladie go with her to get Sallal leaves. After noon, Gladie & I went up Clear Creek fishing. She got 4, one over 10 inches. We stopped at cemetery, got some rock along creek.