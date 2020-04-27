Free Elections • oregon • government

Want to vote in the May 19, 2020 primary? If you're not already registered to do so, you need to register by 11:59:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

The May 19, 2020 primary election voters' pamphlet. Photo: Chas Hundley

OREGON - Want to vote in the May 19, 2020 primary? If you’re not already registered to do so — check your status here — you need to register by 11:59:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

That’s tomorrow, as of our 3 p.m. Monday press time, for those keeping track at home.

To register to vote, visit the Oregon Secretary of State website at sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/registration.aspx.

In the upcoming election, Washington County voters, even those without a party affiliation, will be tasked with choosing nonpartisan judicial positions, approving or denying a public safety levy and library levy, and some other positions.

Party members will be tasked with selecting their party nominees for the November 3 general elections.

A voters guide was mailed recently to households throughout the county; it can also be viewed online at www.co.washington.or.us/AssessmentTaxation/Elections/CurrentElection/current-voters-pamphlet.cfm.

Ballots will be mailed to voters beginning April 29, according to a press release from the office of the Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

New this year? You don’t need a stamp to mail your ballot in, though the elections office must still receive ballots by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19.

Outdoor ballot drop boxes locally — in front of the Banks Public Library main entrance, and in front of the Forest Grove City Library — will also be open, but others that were inside public buildings could be closed due to building closures in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our elections are safe, secure, and efficient,” said Secretary Clarno. “I hope that all eligible voters take the opportunity to participate in this year’s primary. The democratic process is so important to our community, and participation is very easy with our vote by mail system in place.”

Candidates we’ve written about so far include a series of in-depth interviews and information with four House District 32 candidates, including two Democrats (Debbie Booth-Schmidt and George Kiepke) and two Republicans (Suzanne Weber and Vineeta Lower).