COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, Esther celebrates a birthday, and there's a whole lot of fishing.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Apr 30 - A nice day. Gladie did the wash. I had a cold. I washed out the kitchen window curtains, we washed the windows. Gladie put out sunflower seeds in flower beds. We slept some in p.m. She went some place after supper.

Fri May 1 - Some cloudy, a little sprinkle of rain in the nite. Gladie went to G.C. real early to get a spool black thread, then she went fishing in G.C., got only one, she got back at 1:30. I made curtains for front room & fixed my black voil dress over. Got a letter from Sis. Rained hard in afternoon.

Sat May 2 - Cloudy, showery. Did our usual Sat. work. Gladie & I went to F.G. in the p.m., met up with Emmet, he came home with us. Had supper, then Gladie, Emmet and I went up to Camp to see the kids. Ted & Thelma were papering their house. Billie had been fishing. We stayed till 9. E.K. stayed up there. Today was Emmit’s and my birthday he-26, I-49 and How!

Sun May 3 - A Dandy day. I made 2 pineapple cream pies and other cooking. No one here for dinner, only Chas, Gladie & I. Afternoon, I went as far as Grandma’s with Gladie, she went riding. Grandma had been about sick with a cold. Maggie & Bert came for awhile. After supper, we went to a show at Hillsboro “Aloha”, a dandy good show. I got home at 10:30. Chas went some place, did not get home till 11 o’clock.

Mon May 4 - A beautiful day, got up real early, started on the front room at 6:20 to clean it up, got started to kalsomine at 8:45. Vera & Freddie came over. Then about 9:30, Billie & Elsie, Baby and Emmit came. They stayed awhile. Vera had them go over with her for dinner. Billie went fishing. We got the front room all back to order, new curtains up and all by 3 o’clock. The kids all came back, stayed for supper, left about 7:30.

Tue May 5 - A beautiful day. Did our usual work. Charley sick with his stomach. Turned the brown leghorn hens out, first time today. Billie, Elsie, Baby & Emmet came down about 4:30, stayed till 5, took E.K. on to town on his way home. Ted & Thelma went to Pike. Ronnie, 7 months old today.

Wed May 6 - Showery. I did a big wash, got done by 8. Gladie went fishing in G.C., got back at noon, no fish. I wrote some letters. Cleaned off the back porch. Afternoon, we slept some, Ted & Thelma went to Troy’s after supper.