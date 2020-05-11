Free Health • CORONAVIRUS • banks

Tillamook-based Adventist Health wants its customers to know it now offers on-demand, virtual office visits, known as telemedicine, to allow patients to visit their health care provider from home via cell phone, tablet, or computer during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

The Adventist clinic in Banks. Photo: Chas Hundley

Additionally, Gina Seufert, executive of Adventist Health Tillamook Physician and Clinic Services, said nurse care coordinators will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during requested home visits, and physicians will observe the visit via secure online connection and provide direct feedback to the nurses and patients in real-time.

“Caring for patients doesn’t just happen during an office visit,” Seufert said. “Meeting patients in their home is an opportunity to positively reinforce the healthy behavior patients need to enhance their overall health. We can more fully understand a patient’s needs when we walk into their home, see them in their environment, and learn about the limitations and barriers impacting their health. Virtual visits allow us to see a larger picture of a patient’s health from their point of view.”

Adventist Health’s scheduling team will discuss with patients when they make an appointment whether a virtual visit is appropriate for their needs.

Patients with an in-person appointment already scheduled may ask to have it rescheduled as a virtual visit by calling their provider’s office.

The Banks clinic can be called at (503) 324-1568.

Most insurance plans cover virtual visits as a traditional appointment. More information is available on Adventist Health’s website.