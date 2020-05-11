COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

What was life like in the Gales Creek Valley in the 1930's? Find out in this installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries. This week, the family puts in a garden, and a new addition to the family arrives: A Ford Coupe.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

Thur May 14 - Gladie writes: Sunshine. Got some fern up in woods.

Fri May 15 - Esther writes: Cloudy & sunshine. I came back from Grandma’s at North Plains this a.m. Dick brought me home. Grandma came, also got here about 3:15. They stayed till 4. Gladie had been fishing up Clear Water, got 6 nice ones. I had been down to Grandma’s since Sunday. Went to a show Sunday nite “50 Million Frenchmen Can’t Be Wrong”. On Monday, I washed curtains & windows. Did the wash on Tuesday. Ironed Wednesday and cleaned up the house all over, washed a blanket and scrubbed floors, was busy about all the time. Rained in the evening. Charley began to plow for Sandburg today.

Sat May 16 - We did usual work. It rained today. Charley plowed for ). Sandburg. Afternoon, Gladie & I, also Troy, Vera, & Freddie went to F.G., went to show Harry Carry in “Trader Horn and African” show, got home at 5:30. Got my big tube cake pan today with gold medal cake flour.

Sun May 17 - Sunshine & showers. I made a sunshine cake, had a pork roast & new peas. No one here for dinner, only Charley, Gladie and I. We slept some in p.m. Charley went to ball game at G.C. Oliver came in p.m. Ted & Thelma came up from ball game. Ted & Troy played, they were here for supper, left about 7:30. Gladie went to a show. Oliver, Charley & I went to church, also Ben & Fannie, Billie, & Elsie went to Portland. Elsie & Ronnie stayed down with Mrs. Paris and Ethyl.

Mon May 18 - Cloudy & sun, cooler. We did usual work. I made a big whip cream cake, set out cosmos in flower garden, worked some in little garden. Billie came by on his way to Portland to get Elsie & Ronnie, he stayed for dinner. I slept some in afternoon. Gladie went fishing, got 1. Vera came over, they went to town got a Ford Coupe, traded old Chev for it 1926 model. Grandpa Herrick came over after supper. Charley plowed for Sanburg.

Tue May 19 - Cloudy & sunshine. I put out a wash and did usual work. Slept some in p.m. Billie & Elsie came by from Portland, stayed for supper. Oliver came. Charley plowed for Sanburg. Had our first strawberries. \

Wed May 20 - A nice clear morning. We did usual work. Charley plowed for Sanburg. I wrote some letters. We slept some in p.m. Gladie went after the cows. Vera and Freddie came over awhile. Gladie & I went to F.G. right after noon. The kids all came down right after supper, we all put in garden over in the old garden.