COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries features BEES and MOLE SNOOTS, just two snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur May 21 - Cloudy & cooler. Gladie and I put out 52 tomato plants real early this a.m. Then we ironed. I made light bread and washed 2 blankets, washed the bedroom curtains & windows, scrubbed the floor, got it all done by 11:30. We washed our hair, then curled it in p.m. Slept a little. Gladie went after cows. Charley plowed for Sanburg. Today is Ted’s 27 birthday, all I could get for him was a pair of silk sox. The kids all came down after supper. We finished the garden. They left soon after 8. Oliver came. Gladie went some place.

Fri May 22 - Cloudy, some rain. We cleaned the up stairs real good, scrubbed the floors, was 2 hours. Charley plowed for Oley S. Gladie went fishing in p.m., got 2. Billie & Ted came down after supper & we went to cemetery to clean lot up, got back by 8 o’clock. The walkathon was ended Thursday nite at 12. 2 couples winning, Cecil Johnson & Helen Roysum and Alice Nelson & Merwin Crawford, got 3 thousand for it, was on since Feb 19. Another walkathon started at midnite the same nite, May 21.

Sat May 23 - Clear & warm. We did our usual Sat. work, took a bath. Charley plowed for O.B. Sanburg. Gladie tried to hive a swarm of bees. I put out some brown bean seed in lower garden by house. Afternoon, Gladie & I went to town and on to Hillsboro. G. took in $1.60 of mole snoots. We saw Maggie & Bert, also Eva and Also Dick in Hillsboro. I got me a pair of shoes at Weil’s Store, payed $2.49 for them. My birthday money. Set out 2 doz. cabbage plants after supper.

Sun May 24 - A beautiful day. I made a sunshine sponge cake & did a lot other cooking. No one came all day. Charley & Troy went to G.C. to ball game, about 12:30, gone all p.m. till nearly six. Gladie went some place about 12. I was all alone, lonesome & blue, could hardly stand myself. Did not go to bed till 10 o’clock. Ted & Thelma went to Pike.

Mon May 25 - A nice day. I put out a wash, did other work as usual. We slept some in p.m. Ted & Thelma came after supper, also Guy Kahler came to tell us to pick berries next day. Troy & Oliver came also.

Tue May 26 - A beautiful day. We got up early, went to berry patch, over to Guy Kahler’s, got over there at 7, picked till 3:30. Gladie got 12 krate. I got 13 ½. 12 pounds to krate. We get 20 cts a crate for picking. G. made $2.40 I made $2.70. Got a letter from Uncle Henry today.

Wed May 27 - A fine day. We went to berry patch, picked till nearly 11. Gladie got 6 ½. We slept in p.m. Charley got thru for Sanburg, worked about 8 days, made 27 dollars, Ted & Thelma & baby came down, also Billie & Elsie, but they went to F.G. Emma & Jackie walked over from Troy’s, the second time they had seen Joanne, they stayed here all nite.