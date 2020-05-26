COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries features a whole lot of berry picking, and Decoration Day remembrances, just two snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur May 28 - A fine day. Emma & Jackie went over to Troy’s real early. We did our ironing. Went to pick berries early afternoon. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came for awhile, got some berries.

Fri May 29 - Clear & hot. We went to pick berries. Gladie got 13 crate, made $2.60. I got 15 crate & 3 over, made $3.15. Emma & Vera, Jackie & Freddie came over awhile.

Sat May 30 - Decoration day. A nice one. We went to pick berries real early, picked till 11:30. Ted & Thelma & Billie came about one, they came down to help put out potatoes down at Balm Grove for Mr. Petersen. About 5 o’clock, here came Emma, Florence, Earnest, Mary Lee Pruett, Mildred, Mack, Troy, Vera, Melvin, Jackie & Freddie, they stayed till nearly 6. The kids all left before supper. Gladie & I got flowers ready & went to the cemetery, 6 years today since Dear Mother passed on.

Sun May 31 - A fine day. I made a pineapple cake. We fixed and went to the school picnic at Lyda’s, had a nice program & big dinner. Emma’s folks left for Tillamook about 2 o’clock. We all went to creek, where they went swimming. Emmet & 2 girls & a guy came out to Billie & Elsie’s, stayed all nite.

Mon June 1 - Cooler & clear. We went to pick berries, Gladie made $2.20, I made $2.80, got home at 4. Grandpa H. came over awhile. Oh yes, I went with Gladie to a show at Hillsboro Sunday nite, George Arless in “A Millionaire”, a dandy show, got home at 10.

Tue June 2 - Clear & warm. We went to pick berries, Gladie made $2.50, I made $3.00.

Wed June 3 - A warm day. We picked berries in old patch. Gladie only made $1.70. I only made $.90. Charley got a jack rabbit up in pasture.