COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: The family and then some go swimming at Balm Grove, a slim paycheck arrives, and a neighbor loses a foot, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur June 4 - A hot day. We did not pick berries today. I put out a wash. Gladie & I went up to Camp to see the Kids right at noon, took up some garden truck & some meat. Came back early and went to Blanche Wilson’s funeral at G. C. church. She died June 1, only 21 years old. Dr. J Lake preached the funeral. Mrs. Janie Miller had her foot amputated today at Jones Hospital in Hillsboro caused from gangerene. The kids all came down after supper. Gladie went riding someplace, I don’t know where. Troy got his foot hurt at mill today.

Fri June 5 - A hot day. We went to pick berries for the last time, picked till noon, I picked 7 crate, Gladie nearly 6, stopped because my knee bothered me so bad. We picked 7 days all together.

Sat June 6 - A clear hot day. Did our Sat. work & ironed. I washed my hair. Troy & Freddie came over awhile. We slept some in p.m. Then went to store to get some lemons & bread. Got a letter from Uncle Henry today.

Sun June 7 - Clear & hot. I made some lemon pies real early. Charley, Gladie & I went on a picnic, started up to Roderic Falls but the road was too bad, so we came back to Soda Springs, had our lunch. Then Charley stopped off at G.C. to see ball game, G.C. & F.G., Business Men G.C. won the game. Gladie & I went on up to Balm Grove, an awful big crowd there, everyone swimming. Ted & Thelma & all of Kendall’s there. Troy & Vera, Mack & Mildred & lots of people we knew, we stayed there till 4, came by ball game & came on home. Billie & Elsie came about 5:30, they had been to Wilson swimming hole. Hazel & Jack spent the day with them. Gladie went to a show some place. Gladie found Obey lying dead below the house, had been missing for three days, got poisoned, he was 2 years old.

Mon June 8 - Cloudy & cooler. We just did our usual morning work. Gladie went fishing in G.C. we slept some in afternoon.

Tue June 9 - Cloudy & cooler, a little rain. I did a wash. Grandpa Herrick came over in a.m. awhile. Afternoon, Gladie & I went to town, over Hillside by Guy Kahlers to get our check for berrie picking. He took off so much bonus, Gladie only had $12.45, I had $18.15. We went on to Hillsboro got us some new shoes at Weil’s Department Store, paid $3.98 for them. Came back at F.G., got some voil goods for a dress at Penney’s Store, got home at 5. After supper, Ted and Thelma came stayed till 8:30.

Wed June 10 - Cloudy & sunshine & showery. Gladie & I went over to Mr. Skinner’s & picked 24 pounds strawberries, got back 10 to nine. I canned the berries, had 14 quart. I wrote some letters. We slept in p.m.