COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: Blackberries, raspberries, and a catastrophic mill fire injures Ted, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

Thur June 11 - Cloudy & sun. We did our work up early. I started on Gladie’s yellow voile dress, got it made by 2:30 in p.m. Then made my lavender petticoat. Then I went over on Hill, back of orchard & picked wild black berries for supper, first of the season. The kids all came down after supper. Gladie went some place after supper.

Fri June 12 - Some cloudy. I cut out my voil dress and Arthur Clark came. Wanted Gladie & I to pick berries. We picked till 4, she got 5 crate, I got 6, it rained some.

Sat June 13 - Cloudy & showery. I sewed some on my dress. Gladie did up all the work. Gladie & I went to F.G. in p.m., we went to a show at Star Theatre “A Wise Child”, a dandy show. We got our pajamas at Miller’s & Gladie’s pink sport hat. Ted & Thelma came after supper, stayed all nite, Joanne’s 6 months old birthday.

Sun June 14 - Cloudy & sunshine. Did our morning work. I made a cake. Ted & Troy went over to Mrs. Skinner’s got some strawberries, had them for dinner. Afternoon, Ted, Thelma, little Joanne and myself went down to Grandma’s, stayed for supper, took in a show at Hillsboro “Dishonored”, a good show. We got home about 10:15. Gladie went riding in pm. & to the same show. Billie worked all day at mill. It thundered this p.m.

Mon June 15 - Still showery. I finished my dress & Gladie’s petty coat and my bloomers. Ted & Thelma came down about 3:30, stayed for supper. Gladie went up Clear Water fishing, got 4. I picked over a gallon of black berries, over back of orchard, on hill. The Rains & Rogers mill burned to the ground about 9:30 to 10 o’clock, also 2 houses. Ted brought the radio home.

Tue June 16 - Still cloudy & showery. I made Gladie’s sport trousers & blouse. Billie & Elsie came about 10:30, stayed all day. Billie slept all p.m., was up all the nite before fighting fire at the mill. Ted came by from town, had been to Dr. Waltz, to have his finger dressed, got them cut last nite around the big fire. I picked half gallon red raspberries, first we had. Billie & Elsie stayed for supper. Gladie & I went to the store to get some bread.

Wed June 17 - Cloudy & showery. I put out a wash by 8 o’clock. Then wrote some letters & made Gladie a pair of shorties & picked some raspberries. Afternoon, Gladie & I went up to Camp to see the kids & the remains of the burned mill, stayed till 3:30. I worked garden after supper till 8 o’clock.