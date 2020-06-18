COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: Fishing at Sauvies Island, a lot of canning, and a lot of berries, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur June 18 - Cloudy. We did the ironing early, cleaned the upstairs. Mr. Jancek & Jean came & picked cherries. Freddie came over, stayed till after noon. I picked nearly a gallon of black cherries by the orchard. It rained so hard, I had to quit, got wet through. Oliver came about 4, stayed for supper. I canned 3 qut black berries, first. Gladie went some place. I put petunias in porch box this a.m.

Fri June 19 - Still cloudy. Did our morning work. Oliver came early to pick cherries, picked 2 ½ big buckets full. I canned 10 qut. He took the rest. I picked wild blackberries, canned 6 qut. It did not rain any today, cleared away.

Sat June 20 - Clear & chilly. Did our usual Sat. work, took a bath. Afternoon, Gladie and I went to F.G., took in a show, “Great Meadows”, a dandy good show. I took my coat to the cleaners.

Sun June 21 - Cloudy. We got up real early, done up work, fixed lunch. Charley and Gladie & I went down to Sauvies Island, started 6:40, got there at 8. Gladie got 4 cat fish, we ate lunch at noon, got to raining hard, stayed till 2, came home, got here at 4. No one came all day. Billie & Elsie went to Portland for the day. Ted & Thelma were up to Kendall’s since Thursday. Gladie went to a show. Had first new peas out of garden.

Mon June 22 - Cloudy & showery & sunshine. Did our usual work. I made Gladie a sport hat to go with her sport trousers in purple. Slept some in p.m. Oliver came about 2. Ted & Thelma came about 4, stayed for supper. Billie & Elsie, Ronnie and Velma came. Grandpa Herrick came, also Gene Steward, Troy came.

Tue June 23 - Sun & rain. I made light bread and did some sewing. Afternoon, I picked a pail of red raspberries & some black berries. Gladie picked the bing cherries.

Wed June 24 - Cloudy & sun. Did the wash early, then canned 16 qut cherries, the bing, & 3 qut blackberries, 1 red raspberries, picked some black berries in p.m. Slept some. After supper, Gladie & I went to cemetery.