COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: The family heads to Sheridan for the annual Lilly Reunion and baby Joanne has her first tooth, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur June 25 - Rainy all day. We did the ironing, washed our hair. I made some black berrie jellie. Ted & Thelma & Joanne came in p.m. stayed for supper. I made my green hat today. After supper, Billie, Elsie & Ronnie, Irene, Velma & Rife all came down, brought a pan of meat. Billie got. They stayed till nearly 9. Gladie went to a show.

Fri June 26 - Cloudy & sun. Did usual work. Oliver came for dinner. After noon, Gladie & I went to F.G., got us a sunshine cap, got C.D. new oxfords, $2.98 for them. Oliver here for supper. Then we all fixed & went to Shady Brook to church. Fred Wilson preached, had a junior orchestra out from Portland.

Sat June 27 - Cloudy & chilly. We did our usual Sat. work. I made a pineapple cake and picked 2 buckets of B.B. for Emma & Ed, took them to the picnic for them. Gladie picked a bucket of R.R. Afternoon I picked peas. We slept some in p.m. Joanne had first tooth 6 months, 2 weeks old.

Sun June 28 - Reunion. Cloudy & sunshine & showers. We got up at 4:15. Did up our work real early. The kids all came by. We all went to Sheridan to big Lilly Clan Reunion, got there at noon. Went to park but it rained, so we got the Legion Hall in Sheridan, had our big dinner there. There was big tables & chairs, had a most bountiful dinner, 90 present, took pictures after dinner. We got home at 5:30. All the kids had supper here, also Irene, Rife & Velma, Gladie went to a show, I guess, after supper.

Mon June 29 - Cloudy & sunshine, a nice day. We did usual work. Ted & Thelma came real early. Charley & Ted cultivated potatoes at Balm Grove. I made R.R. short cake for dinner. Ted & Troy went to F.G. in p.m. We all slept some. Ted & Thelma stayed all nite. Rained some.

Tue June 30 - A nice day, did not rain all day. I made a cherry pie for dinner. Ted & Thelma went home. After noon we slept a little. Oliver came for supper.

Wed July 1 - A nice day. I did a wash, baked light bread, made a B.B. pie. Gladie went fishing, got back at 11, got 4. Charley cut hay. I picked 2 buckets R.R. & one B.B. in after noon. It showered a little in evening. Mr. Martin picked 75 cts worth of cherrys.