Hillside • fire

A small brush fire caused by an escaped burn pile threatened a home in the Hillside community, but is now out, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

Photo from the scene of a small brush fire on NW Hillside Rd on June 22, 2020. Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue

HILLSIDE - A small brush fire caused by an escaped burn pile threatened a home in the Hillside community, but is now out, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

Crews from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and Banks Fire District 13 were dispatched to a fire on NW Hillside Road around 10:55 a.m. Monday morning and fought a small brush fire that was burning in a hedgerow, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston.

The flames came within feet of the home, but was contained to an area roughly 15 x 50 feet in size, according to Johnston.

[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]