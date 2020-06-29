COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: The family celebrates the 4th of July, and the Ford goes "haywire," just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur July 2 - Cloudy & sunshine. I made 2 raspberries pies, made R.R. jelly, canned 2 jars B Berrys, churned and did up usual work. Today is Gladie’s 23rd birthday, I gave her a silk peach color shirt and a nitie trimmed in lace for summer. No one here for dinner, only Charley, Gladie & I. Harry Scholfield & Oliver came, picked 50 lbs cherries, 2 cts pound $1.00. Yed & Thelma came about 5, picked a box of cherries. Billie & Elsie came after supper, got cherries. I gave them all a lot of garden truck, peas, lettuce, onions and beets. Gladie went to a show, I guess.

Fri July 3 - A clear lovely morning & chilly. We did usual work and I ironed. After noon, Gladie & I went to town and on to Hillsboro, got us a hat a piece at Weil’s, got ready to start home and the old Ford went haywire. A young gentleman helped us, he got in & drove to the Ford garage. The radiator leaked, had to put in a new pipe, cost $1.15. We got home at 4:30.

Sar July 4 - A clear lovely day, hot. We got up early, started to Celebration at about 9 o’clock. Charley, Gladie & I stayed down all day. Gladie & I stayed for the fireworks. Charley came home to chore. Dick won 4 blankets and an electric light. He gave me two blankets, a blue & white plaid and an Indian design in red & other colors. I gave Gladie the red one. We got home at 11:45. Billie & Elsie and Ted & Thelma spent 4th at Balm Grove celebration.

Sun July 5 - A clear hot day. We just did our usual work, no one came all day. Oliver a while in p.m. Billie & Elsie went to Portland to take Mrs. Paris & Ethel back. Ted & Thelma went to Pike. Gladie went to a show after supper. I stayed all alone, as lonesome as could be. Charley worked in hay all day. Ronnie 9 months old today.

Mon July 6 - Clear & warm. We did usual work. I put out a wash. Charley cut hay.

Tue July 7 - Clear & hot. We did usual work. I made 2 R.Raspberries pies. Ted & Thelma came down right after noon. Ted hoed garden, then stayed for supper. Ted & I hoed garden after supper, had first green beans.

Wed July 8 - Clear & hot. We did usual work. Charley worked in hay. Jim Hardin helped, he ate dinner here. Gladie put her bed out on porch today.