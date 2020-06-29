Forest Grove • construction • Washington County

Gales Creek area commuters may be impacted by a planned closure of B Street between Stringtown Road and the Gales Creek bridge near Forest Grove beginning Monday, July 6.

The planned detour for the B Street Naylor Creek bridge replacement project beginning July 6. Photo: Washington Co. LUT

Washington County Land Use and Transportation will begin replacement of a timber bridge over Naylor Creek located between the Gales Creek bridge and Stringtown Road on July 6. The project is scheduled to be completed on September 30.

According to county bridge data, the 129 foot bridge spanning Naylor Creek was built in 1953. The bridge is located just outside of Forest Grove city limits.

A detour has been established from Tualatin Valley Highway (Highway 47), Elm Street, Pacific Avenue and 19th Street.

The project, estimated to cost about $2 million, is funded through the county’s Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program.

The new bridge will be a multispan concrete bridge, will be wider, have upgraded safety rails, and will have a shoulder, according to the project website.