The Oregon DMV says they have completed a multi-year computer replacement project on Monday, July 6, enabling the agency to offer more services online than before.

Photo courtesy of ODOT

It’s a timely upgrade, with Oregonians facing difficulties in getting service at DMV due to measures set in place due to concerns over COVID-19 and Governor Kate Brown’s various COVID-19 related executive orders.

“This is a major achievement for our agency and the people who work for DMV. Not many IT projects of this breadth and complexity can claim the success that we’ve accomplished,” said DMV Administrator Tom McClellan, “Like any successful venture it comes down to careful planning, a laser focus on your goal, and a dedication to seeing it through to completion. I am incredibly proud of the work of our staff, and the partnership with our vendors to make this replacement happen on time and on budget.”

With the new system, Oregonians can now do the following (and more) online at oregondmv.com/dmv2u:

-- Schedule a DMV appointment

-- Replace a lost, mutilated or stolen license/ID card

-- Upload a commercial driver medical examiner certificate

-- Order a driving record

-- Pay a reinstatement fee

-- Begin a driver license or identification card application for an initial issuance

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the project is part of a 10-year, $90 million project called the DMV Service Transformation Program.

“Having new technology in place means that DMV is now more nimble. We are able to share information across different parts of the division like never before, creating a more seamless experience for our customers,” McClellan says, “Now we can turn our attention to other ways to innovate at DMV. Modern technology means we can offer more contemporary service options like online scheduling which we launched today.”

The system includes the ability for the DMV to issue Real ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards, which will — unless the cutoff date is pushed back once again — be required beginning October 1, 2021 to board an airplane or enter certain federal facilities, unless a passport or passport card is presented to a TSA agent.

A Real ID compliant card costs an extra $30 and has additional documentation requirements; visit www.Oregon.gov/REALID for more information.