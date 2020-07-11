Gales Creek • Crime • Highway 6

A Washington County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Photo: Chas Hundley

GALES CREEK - The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a dispute between neighbors where one person pulled a gun on another Friday evening near Highway 6 and the Lyda Drive area.

"It appears our investigators are currently seeking a search warrant for the suspect residence," said Washington County Sheriff's Office public information officer Robert Rookhuyzen.

Neighbors reported that the highway was temporarily blocked in the area.

This is a developing story.