COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: It's Billie and Elsie's 4th wedding anniversary, and family has more car trouble, and they get a kitten, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

Thur July 16 - Warm. We did usual work. They finished putting in hay today. Gladie got a kink in her back today, could not drive horse to fork. Jim did it. Troy helped in hay today. Got all throu at 3 o’clock. Ted & Thelma, Joanne & I went to creek down by Kalschs, they went in swimming. Billie & Elsie came after supper. Gladie went to a show today. Was Billie & Elsie’s 4th wedding anniversary.

Fri July 17 - A hot day. We got up real early and fixed up a lunch and Charley, Ted, Thelma, Joanne, Gladie & I went down to Sauvie’s Island. Started soon after 7 o’clock, stayed there till 2. Only got one cat fish. Came back by way of Portland, over St. John’s big new bridge. Got home at 4, all tired and warm.

Sat July 18 - A real hot day. We did usual Sat. work. I made apple pies. Charley & Ted worked garden. Afternoon, Gladie & I went to F.G. old Ford went on bum again. Saw Billie & Elsie in town, Billie made us take it to garage, had a spindle bolt put in, came on home. Charley, Ted, Thelma, Joanne & I went down to creek, they went swimming. Billie & Elsie came by a few minutes.

Sun July 19 - A clear hot day, 97 on back porch. I made 2 apple pies & sponge cake & a lot of other cooking. Billie & Elsie came about 11, all here for dinner. Charley, Billie & Ted went to ball game at G.C. in p.m. Elsie, Thelma, Gladie, Ronald, Joanne & I went to creek down by N. Harper’s. Elsie & Thelma went in, also 2 babies took a bath. After lunch, Gladie went to a show, also Billie, Elsie, Ronnie & I went, it was Winnie Titner in “Gold Dust Gertie”, a dandy show, a real comedy. Ted & Thelma went home, 19 days. We sure miss them.

Mon July 20 - A clear hot day. I made 2 apple pies and did other usual work. Charley started to cut hay over the creek on Oley’s place. Gladie & I alone all day, had lunch at noon. A lady came in p.m. selling machine steel belts. I got one, 5o cts cash and 3 qut canned fruit. Ted & Thelma came awhile after supper, got a lot of garden stuff. The little saw mill started up to day at Rains & Rogers Camp. Gladie 7 i went to the store just about 8 o’clock.

Tue July 21 - Some cloudy but cleared away. I made a custard pie real early. Dick came up at 7 o’clock, ate breakfast in Hillsboro. We fixed up a lunch and Gladie, Dick & I went over the mountain, started at 7:30, went as far over as DEO Creek & Elliott picked huckelberries, got 2 gallon, ate lunch at 11 o’clock. Dick brought a lot of stuff along for lunch, we started home from DEO at 2:30, had a flat tire right in creek. Got home at 3:45. He got a lot of apples and left about 4:15. Charley shocked hay on Oley’s place. Oliver came for supper. Gladie still got a kink in her back.

Wed July 22 - Cloudy & smokey. I made up one batch of huckleberry jam, made one pie and canned 2 qut of huckleberries, cooked & canned 5 qut beet pickles, picked & canned 16 qut of green beans. Right afternoon, Grandpa Herrick came over, then Mrs. Herrick and Harry came, brought us a little gray kitten. Then Gladie & I slept a little. Charley hauling hay today by him self & driving hay fork.