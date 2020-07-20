Column • History • Gales Creek

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: Green beans, the family feels the cash crunch of the Great Depression, and Gales Creek's baseball team loses to Cherry Grove, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur July 23 - A nice day. I put out a big wash and churned, scrubbed floors. After supper, Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came, we picked a lot of green beans for them to can, strung them out on the ground by porch, it was after 9 when they left. Gladie went some place.

Fri July 24 - A clear hot day. We did an ironing. I cleaned the upstairs, washed my hair, slept a little in p.m. Then patched some on machine. After supper, I went over to see Troy & Vera. Retha & Ruthie Mc R came to see Gladie, stayed half hour.

Sat July 25 - Clear & hot. We did usual Sat. work, took a bath. Did not go to F.G. today, had no money. Charley went to G.C. to put spring in Ford. Billie & Elsie came down after supper, got some green beans and apples to take to Mrs. Paris. Ted & Thelma went up to Kendall’s.

Sun July 26 - Clear & warm. Just did usual work. No one came all day. Charley went to ball game up to Cherry Grove, G.C. played C.G., in favor of C.G. After noon, Gladie went riding. I went as far as Grandma’s with her, stayed and went to show “I take This Woman” at Hillsboro, a dandy good show, got home 10:30. Maggie & Bert came to Grandma’s a while there for lunch. Billie, Elsie & Ronald went to Portland to see Mrs. Paris & Ethel.

Mon July 27 - Clear & windy, warm. I made some wild Oregon Grape jellie and did usual work, slept in p.m. and read True Stories. Oliver came stayed for supper. I picked beans after supper. Arthur Clark came a while.

Tue July 28 - A clear hot day, 90 on back porch. I did a big wash, canned 12 qut beans for Grandma. Gladie went to G.C. fishing, got 5. Grandpa Herrick came, stayed an hour. I wrote some letters, slept a bit in p.m. and read True Stories, picked a big bucket of beans for Vera after supper.

Wed July 29 - Clear & hot. Did usual work. I made light bread, canned 2 qut beet pickles. Gladie made a high chair for the babies. Grandpa Herrick came stayed for 1 ½ hours. Then we slept some Billie & Elsie and Ronnie came down after supper. Billie went down to hoe potatoes. Troy & Vera and Freddie came over, also & Oliver.