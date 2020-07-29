Fire • ODF • Washington County

Fire danger in much of the western Oregon counties in Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands has been shifted to ‘high’ as of today, ODF announced Tuesday evening.

ODF offices in Forest Grove. Photo: Chas Hundley

WASHINGTON COUNTY - Fire danger in much of the western Oregon counties in Oregon Department of Forestry-protected lands has been shifted to ‘high’ as of today, ODF announced in a press release on Tuesday evening.

The agency cited extreme heat and dry conditions in their determination.

The forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 80’s through much of the week, according to the Portland National Weather Service.

The only counties to escape the proclamation in western Oregon are the coastal Clatsop, Coos, Curry, and Tillamook counties, which are all at moderate fire danger.

﻿﻿[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

“Fighting fires in hot and dry conditions is extremely taxing on those who are trained to protect our lands from fire,” said Unit Forester Chet Behling with ODF’s Western Lane District. “We are asking that our public remain mindful of this as they conduct activities throughout the coming days.”

Visit the online state map of fire restrictions and allowed activities at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html.

For those who work in the logging industry or in other forestry-related activities, visit https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/ifpl.html for industrial fire restrictions.

“We anticipate staying at IFPL 1 in all zones (NW1, NW2, and NW3) for now, always continuing to watch the weather and fuels for changes,” said Mike Cafferata, ODF’s Forest Grove District Forester in an email regarding industrial fire restrictions on Monday.