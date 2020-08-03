Column • History • Gales Creek

This week's installment of the Esther Lilly Hundley diaries: The milk wars end, an airplane causes quite a stir at Balm Grove, and Gales City's baseball team are the champions, just a few snapshots of life in Gales Creek in 1931.

The farm that Esther Lilly Hundley and her family lived on in Gales Creek

Cast of characters

--Esther Lilly Hundley & Charles Hundley (written as Charley/Chas), the author of the diaries and her husband.

--Bill (written as Billie) and Elsie, Esther and Charles’ firstborn and his wife.

--Ted and Thelma, Esther and Charles’ second-born and Ted’s wife.

--Gladys and Roy Bills (written as Mr. B. or Mr. Bills), Esther and Charles’ third-born and her boyfriend.

Thur Aug 6 - Cloudy but cleared away in p.m. I put out a big wash and other usual work. Started to send milk again. After war on milk. Charley worked up camp. We slept in p.m. Gladie went some place after supper.

Fri Aug 7 - Cloudy & sun. We did an ironing & usual work. Charley worked up to R & O Camp. Billie & Elsie came down after supper. They & Gladie & I went to church at G.C. Fred Wilson preached.

Sat Aug 8 - Clear & warm. We did up our Sat. work. Billie & Elsie & Ronnie came down about 11 o’clock, we all went to town. Elsie got goods for Ronnie, some rompers. We got home at 3:30. They stayed for supper. I made a pair of rompers for Ronnie, then they went home. Charley’s last day up at Camp 6 ½ days made $14.00.

Sun Aug 9 - A clear hot day. We all fixed up a dinner. Billie, Elsie, Ronnie came down, we all went to Balm Grove for a picnic dinner, there was an airplane went up from N. Harper’s field all day, took up passengers, a big crowd at Balms all day. We got home nearly six o’clock. Ball game at G.C. Cherry Grove & G.C. G.C. Champion players. Gladie went to a show at F.G. Ted & Thelma went to Pike.

Mon Aug 10 - A nice cool day, cloudy & sun. I canned 15 pint of Apricots, then Gladie & I went to F.G., got back about 10:30. Charley helped Sutherlins thrash this p.m. We slept some.

Tue Aug 11 - Cloudy & sunshine. Did usual work, then canned 14 qut beans. Vera and Freddie came over for an hour or so, got some plums. I wrote some letters. Gladie went horse back riding in p.m. up to foot of summit. I sewed some in p.m. Ted & Thelma came after supper. We made up a batch of root beer, first ever made. Troy came over, told us about Leon and Arlene getting married on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Wed Aug 12 - A clear nice day. We did usual work. I put out a wash real early, then made a plum pie. We churned. Sewed some in p.m. Slept some.