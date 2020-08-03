Salem • Politics • Elections

Weber gets nod from Independent Party of Oregon for HD 32 race, as does HD 31 incumbent Brad Witt.

Suzanne Weber. Photo courtesy of Weber campaign

The Independent Party of Oregon (IPO) announced it awarded the group’s nomination for Oregon House District 32 to Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber.

A press release from Weber's campaign said the nomination comes “in another nod to (Weber's) record of nonpartisan accomplishment.”

Weber, who is now in her 18th year serving the Tillamook municipal government, is officially registered with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office as a member of the Republican party.

“I’m honored by the Independent Party’s nomination,” Weber said. “I’ve spent 18 years as a nonpartisan city councilor and now mayor. My goal has always been and always will be achieving results for the people I represent. I don’t care about anyone’s political affiliation (and) I don’t care what letter is after their name. The extreme partisanship that comes from political insiders in Portland and Salem does nothing for rural northwest Oregon. We need to get beyond partisan bickering.”

[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

The campaign's press release states that Weber’s nomination came following endorsements of her opponent, Debbie Booth-Schmidt (D-Astoria), from “organizations who benefit from partisan agendas.”

Press releases posted to Weber’s website, WeberForOregon.com, announce that she has received endorsements from the North Coast First political action committee (PAC), Timber Unity, an activist group that opposes cap-and-trade environmental legislation, and the National Federation of Independent Business Oregon PAC.

2020 IPO nominating caucus results

The Independent Party of Oregon also announced deliberations are now complete for its nominating caucus, and House District 31 incumbent Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie) received the IPO nomination.

The IPO’s 2020 statewide primary election and presidential preference poll may also provide some insight into the minds of Oregon voters come this November’s general election.

The final results of the presidential race poll show former Vice President Joe Biden winning with 55 percent of the vote compared to President Donald Trump’s 39 percent of the vote with 5.5 percent saying they had no preference.

The Oregon Secretary of State IPO election results show Kim Thatcher defeating Ken Smith with 36 percent of the vote compared to 34 percent, respectively, although the outcome is within the standard 5 percent margin of error for election polls.

For state treasurer, IPO election results show 43.5 percent of voters preferred Chris Henry over 40 percent for Jeff Gudman, also within the five-point margin of error.