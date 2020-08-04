Free Fishing • Oregon • Event

The popular free fishing weekend, held four times throughout the year will be back August 15 & 16, though events that usually are held throughout the state to promote the weekend have all been cancelled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hagg Lake. File photo: Chas Hundley, August 3, 2020

OREGON - Free Fishing Weekend will return to Oregon on Saturday & Sunday, August 15 and 16.

On those days, fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents, meaning no fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.

There are usually a host of free fishing events that coincide with the weekend, all of which have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regular rules and regulations apply, such as bag limits, size restrictions, and closures.

[We rely on subscribers to keep the lights on at the Gales Creek Journal. Support us with a digital subscription: Click here to start]

ODFW has created a map that shows — complete with little fish icons — stocking locations and popular fishing locations throughout the state.

Check with the local jurisdiction that maintains or owns the body of water you plan on fishing for any closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last free fishing weekend in Oregon for 2020 is scheduled for Thanksgiving Weekend on November 27 and 28.